ICC T20 Rankings: Hasaranga joins Shakib as world’s top all-rounder; Suryakumar retains No. 1 batter spot

Hasaranga moved up a place to be joint leader with Shakib with 228 points. They were followed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (218) and Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza (210), who also gained two places.

Published : May 16, 2024 16:19 IST , DUBAI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga reacts after taking a wicket during the T20 World Cup 2022.
Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga reacts after taking a wicket during the T20 World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga reacts after taking a wicket during the T20 World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Hardik Pandya remained the top-ranked Indian in the ICC ranking list for T20 all-rounders at number seven while Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga joined Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan at the top of the pile.

With 185 points, Pandya was placed seventh behind Australia’s Marcus Stoinis.

Hasaranga moved up a place to be joint leader with Shakib with 228 points. They were followed by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (218) and Zimbabwe’s Sikander Raza (210), who also gained two places.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram (205) completed the top five.

In the batters’ ranking list, India’s Suryakumar Yadav continued as the number one with 861 points while England’s Phil Salt was a distant second with 802 points. He was followed by Pakistan’s Mohammed Rizwan (781), Babar Azam (761) and Proteas batter Aiden Markram (755).

India’s young batter Yashaswi Jaiswal was placed sixth with 714 points.

The T20 bowlers’ ranking chart was led by England spinner Adil Rashid (726 points). Hasaranga (687) was placed second and was followed by West Indies’ Akeal Hosein (664).

India’s Axar Patel (660) was fourth. Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana was fifth with 659 points.

