Once I’m done, you won’t see me for a while: Virat Kohli

Kohli has already got a record eighth ton in IPL 2024 and he continues to lead the scoring charts with a mind-boggling 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Published : May 16, 2024 13:23 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli leads the scoring charts with a mind-boggling 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli leads the scoring charts with a mind-boggling 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli leads the scoring charts with a mind-boggling 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

Well aware that he ‘can’t keep going forever’, India batter Virat Kohli wants to give everything he has to his cricket career because he once he is done, he says he would be ‘gone’ and won’t be seen ‘for a while.’

Kohli’s appetite for runs and centuries has already got him a record eighth ton in IPL 2024 and he continues to lead the scoring charts with a mind-boggling 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In a video posted by RCB, the 35-year-old said the desire to live a regret-free life keeps him going.

“So, it’s just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I’m very sure of I won’t. Once I’m done, I’ll be gone; you won’t see me for a while.

“I want to give it everything I have till the time I play and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” said Kohli when asked what keeps him hungry.

ALSO READ | CSK vs RCB: Is there a reserve day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings league match?

Kohli was picked by RCB soon after he led India to title triumph in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and he has continued to be with the franchise ever since.

“I think, as sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers. So, I’m just working backwards. I don’t want to finish my career thinking what if I had done this on that particular day because I can’t keep going on and on forever,” he added.

The former India captain is part of the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies beginning next month.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had recently opined that RCB should think about giving back the team’s captaincy to Kohli, saying he has an ideal combination of intent, commitment and aggression to take the side forward from the next season.

South Africa batter Faf du Plessis is currently leading RCB.

