After competitive series against Pakistan, Ireland eyes India clash in T20 World Cup

The 27-year-old impressed against Pakistan, making 51 and 73 in the second and third T20Is, and he said the upcoming tri-series against Scotland and Netherlands would help it to prepare well for the big event.

Published : May 15, 2024 21:37 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Tucker said despite the defeat, the team has learned a lot against Pakistan, its World Cup opponent on June 16 at Lauderhill, during the home series.
Tucker said despite the defeat, the team has learned a lot against Pakistan, its World Cup opponent on June 16 at Lauderhill, during the home series. | Photo Credit: AP
Tucker said despite the defeat, the team has learned a lot against Pakistan, its World Cup opponent on June 16 at Lauderhill, during the home series. | Photo Credit: AP

Ireland batter Lorcan Tucker on Wednesday hoped to bank on its competitive outings in the recent series against Pakistan to make a strong impression against India, its opponent in the T20 World Cup on June 5 in New York.

Ireland beat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I in Dublin, but the visitor won the next two matches to bag the series 2-1.

But the wicketkeeper batter said even the lone win was a good reflection of their skills and confidence.

“One victory alone was good. It would have been nice to win the series against Pakistan. But that one win has given us a lot of confidence.

“It will boost us ahead of the match on June 5 (against India). So, it has come at the right time,” Tucker told media during a function to unveil Karnataka-based diary major ‘Nandini’ as their team sponsor for the ICC marquee event to be held in the Americas in June.

Ireland is in Group A, along with India, Pakistan, USA and Canada.

Tucker said despite the defeat, the team has learned a lot against Pakistan, its World Cup opponent on June 16 at Lauderhill, during the home series.

“We were trying to make use of PowerPlay so that there would be less pressure on us in the middle of the innings.

“But Pakistan showed their class, with a bit of defensive bowling. But we have learned a lot about them as opponents, which will be handy for us in the World Cup,” he added.

The 27-year-old impressed against Pakistan, making 51 and 73 in the second and third T20Is, and he said the upcoming tri-series against Scotland and Netherlands would help it to prepare well for the big event.

“Both Scotland and Netherlands are good teams, and they have challenged us in the last 12 months or so. So, there is not much between the sides.

“We are aware that if we play good cricket, then we can beat any side. We have shown that over the years in various formats,” he added.

