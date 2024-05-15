MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Injured Rabada returns home from IPL, impact on T20 World Cup preparation unlikely says CSA

Rabada represented Punjab Kings in the IPL, taking 11 wickets in as many games. Punjab has already been eliminated from the IPL play-offs race and will play its last league game on May 19.

Published : May 15, 2024 14:50 IST , Johannesburg

PTI
Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala.
Punjab Kings' Kagiso Rabada bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: PTI
Punjab Kings’ Kagiso Rabada bowls during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection, the country’s cricket board said on Wednesday.

Rabada represented Punjab Kings in the IPL, taking 11 wickets in as many games. Punjab has already been eliminated from the IPL play-offs race and will play its last league game on May 19.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Playoff scenarios explained: What should each team do to qualify? CSK, SRH favourites; RCB hopes to complete comeback

“The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team,” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement.

CSA also said that the injury is unlikely to impact Rabada’s preparation for the T20 World Cup in the Americas next month.

“His preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA is not expected to be affected,” CSA added.

South Africa opens its World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New York on June 3.

