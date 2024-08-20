MagazineBuy Print

Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension

Tennis star Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids in March but avoided suspension after it was ruled unintentional by an independent tribunal conducted by the Internatinal Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA)

Published : Aug 20, 2024 19:42 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, plays a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Jannik Sinner, of Italy, plays a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, plays a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during their quarterfinal match at the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for a banned anabolic steroid in March and was stripped of prize money and points earned at a tournament in Indian Wells, California, but will not be suspended because an independent tribunal said it was not intentional.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the case on Tuesday.

Sinner won the Cincinnati Open on Monday and will be among the favourites at the U.S. Open, which starts in New York next week. Sinner made his debut at No. 1 in the ATP rankings in June and is considered among the top stars of the new generation in men’s tennis, along with Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian, who turned 23 on Friday, won the Australian Open in January for his first Grand Slam title. He reached the semifinals at the French Open in June and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in July, before sitting out the Paris Olympics, saying he had tonsilitis.

During the Indian Wells hard-court event in March, Sinner tested positive for low levels of a metabolite of Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use. It’s the same drug for which San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended by MLB.

Sinner tested positive again eight days later in an out-of-competition sample.

He was provisionally suspended because of those test results, but he successfully appealed and was allowed to keep competing on tour.

“I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure I continue to comply with the ITIA’s anti-doping program and I have a team around me that are meticulous in their own compliance,” Sinner said in an official statement on social media platform X.

According to the ITIA, Sinner said his test results happened because a member of his support team used an over-the-counter spray that contained Clostebol to treat a small wound. That team member then gave Sinner massages.

The ITIA said it accepted Sinner’s explanation and determined the violation was not intentional.

An independent panel held a hearing on Aug. 15 and “determined a finding of No Fault or Negligence applied in the case, resulting in no period of ineligibility,” according to the ITIA.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

