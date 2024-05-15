CSK vs RCB Bengaluru weather forecast: Will it rain during IPL 2024 match on May 18

The upcoming match between RCB and CSK on Saturday, May 18, is at risk of being disrupted by rain. Weather forecasts indicate a 75% chance of rain in Bengaluru from 8 pm to 11 pm, with scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected from late afternoon to midnight.

Currently, CSK is third in the table with 14 points, while RCB follows closely with 12 points, placed sixth. Both teams have one match remaining. Should the scheduled match in Bengaluru be affected by rain, both teams will receive one point each, effectively ending RCB’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

If CSK wins against RCB on Saturday, it will qualify for the playoffs. If CSK loses by a margin of under 18 runs, its net run rate will stay higher than RCB’s. If it loses by a larger margin, it will need to rely on SRH losing its remaining games and finishing behind CSK on run rate. In that scenario, both CSK and RCB will qualify.