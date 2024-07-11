MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: King Charles wishes England well for final, but hopes for less drama

Substitute Ollie Watkins scored in the 91st minute to send England through to its second successive European Championship final after beating the Dutch in an exhilarating encounter.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 09:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s Ollie Watkins, left, celebrates with England’s Marc Guehi after winning a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024
England’s Ollie Watkins, left, celebrates with England’s Marc Guehi after winning a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP
England's Ollie Watkins, left, celebrates with England's Marc Guehi after winning a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: AP

 Britain’s King Charles congratulated England for its last-gasp 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final on Wednesday but hoped there would be less drama in the final with England winning without needing late goals or penalties.

Substitute Ollie Watkins scored in the 91st minute to send England through to its second successive European Championship final after beating the Dutch in an exhilarating encounter.

With the match looking set for extra time, Watkins received a pass from fellow sub-Cole Palmer and fired a sweet strike into the far corner.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024 - England showed character but hungry for more, says Southgate after reaching final

“My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the UEFA European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match,” he said in a message to England coach Gareth Southgate and his players.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last-minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England.”

England, which had needed penalties to beat Switzerland in the quarterfinals and scored with all five of its spot kicks, faces Spain in Sunday’s final, three years after losing to Italy in the 2021 decider.

