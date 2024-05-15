MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Is there a reserve day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings league match?

Weather forecasts indicate a 75% chance of rain in Bengaluru from 8 pm to 11 pm on Saturday, with scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected from late afternoon to midnight.

Published : May 15, 2024 16:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Groundsmen at work as rain stops a game at the Chinnaswamy.
File - Groundsmen at work as rain stops a game at the Chinnaswamy. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR
The upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 18, is at risk of being disrupted by rain.

Weather forecasts indicate a 75% chance of rain in Bengaluru from 8 pm to 11 pm, with scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected from late afternoon to midnight.

Should the scheduled match in Bengaluru be affected by rain, both teams will receive one point each, effectively ending RCB’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Will there be a reserve day for CSK vs RCB?

Unfortunately for RCB and its fans, IPL doesn’t have a reserve day for a league-stage game.

As per IPL playing conditions, a reserve day is only available for playoff games.

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

