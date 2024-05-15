CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Is there a reserve day for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings league match?

The upcoming match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, May 18, is at risk of being disrupted by rain.
Weather forecasts indicate a 75% chance of rain in Bengaluru from 8 pm to 11 pm, with scattered thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected from late afternoon to midnight.
Should the scheduled match in Bengaluru be affected by rain, both teams will receive one point each, effectively ending RCB’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
Will there be a reserve day for CSK vs RCB?
Unfortunately for RCB and its fans, IPL doesn’t have a reserve day for a league-stage game.
As per IPL playing conditions, a reserve day is only available for playoff games.
