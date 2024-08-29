Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian results on August 29, Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar pair breaks world record in compound archery

Sheetal Devi recorded a new personal best score of 703 in the women’s individual compound open ranking round at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

Later, Rakesh Kumar finished fifth in the men’s category with a score of 696. The duo’s combined total of 1399 set a new world record for the mixed team ranking round.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 1 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics: