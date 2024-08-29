Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian results on August 29, Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar pair breaks world record in compound archery

Sheetal Devi recorded a new personal best score of 703 in the women’s individual compound open ranking round at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.
Later, Rakesh Kumar finished fifth in the men’s category with a score of 696. The duo’s combined total of 1399 set a new world record for the mixed team ranking round.
INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS PARALYMPICS ON AUGUST 29
Para Badminton
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar/Murugesan Thulasimathi beat Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli 2-1 (21-14, 21-17)
Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost to Miles Krajewski/Jayci Simon (USA) 0-2 (21-23, 11-21)
Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manasi Joshi lost to Qontiah Ikhitar Syakuroh (Indonesia) 1-2 (21-16, 12-21, 18-21)
Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group B - Mandeep Kaur lost to Mariam Eniola Bolaji (Nigeria) 0-2 (8-21, 14-21)
Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sukant Kadam Mohd beat Amin Burhanuddin (Malaysia) 2-1 (17-21, 21-15, 22-20)
Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj beat Hikmat Ramdani (Indonesia) 2-0 (21-7, 21-5)
Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Tarun beat Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira (Brazil) 2-0 (21-17, 21-19)
Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar beat Manoj Sarkar 2-1 (21-13, 18-21, 21-18)
Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group C - Palak Kohli beat Milena Surreau (France) 2-0 (21-12, 21-14)
Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Thulasimathi Murugesan beat Rosa Efomo de Marco (Italy) 2-0 (21-9, 21-11)
Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group C - Manisha Ramadass beat Maud Lefort (France) 2-1 (8-21, 21-6, 21-19)
Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Sivarajan Solaimalai lost to Subhan (Indonesia) 0-2 (15-21, 17-21)
Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan beat Jayci Simon (USA) 2-0 (21-7, 21-8)
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan lost to Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) 0-2 (15-21, 8-21)
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli lost to Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (France) 0-2 (15-21, 9-21)
Para Taekwondo
Women’s K44 47kg Round of 16 - Aruna Tanwar lost to Nurcihan Ekinci (Turkey) 19-0
Para Cycling Track
Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying - Jyoti Gaderiya - 10th place (4:53.929s)
Para Archery
Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round - Sheetal Devi (ST) - Second (703), Sarita (W2) - Ninth (682)
Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Harvinder Singh (ST) - Ninth (586)
Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round - Rakesh Kumar (W2) - Fifth (696), Shyam Sundar Swami (ST) - Fifteenth (688)
Women’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Pooja (ST) - Seventh (585)
