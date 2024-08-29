MagazineBuy Print

Paralympics 2024: Full list of Indian results on August 29, Sheetal Devi-Rakesh Kumar pair breaks world record in compound archery

Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, with a combined score of 1399, set a new world record in mixed team compound open ranking round on the opening day.

Published : Aug 29, 2024 23:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian para archer Sheetal Devi in action during women’s individual compound open ranking round at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday.
Indian para archer Sheetal Devi in action during women’s individual compound open ranking round at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Indian para archer Sheetal Devi in action during women’s individual compound open ranking round at the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

Sheetal Devi recorded a new personal best score of 703 in the women’s individual compound open ranking round at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

Later, Rakesh Kumar finished fifth in the men’s category with a score of 696. The duo’s combined total of 1399 set a new world record for the mixed team ranking round.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 1 of the 2024 Paris Paralympics:

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS PARALYMPICS ON AUGUST 29
Para Badminton
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar/Murugesan Thulasimathi beat Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli 2-1 (21-14, 21-17)
Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan lost to Miles Krajewski/Jayci Simon (USA) 0-2 (21-23, 11-21)
Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manasi Joshi lost to Qontiah Ikhitar Syakuroh (Indonesia) 1-2 (21-16, 12-21, 18-21) 
Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group B - Mandeep Kaur lost to Mariam Eniola Bolaji (Nigeria) 0-2 (8-21, 14-21)
Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sukant Kadam Mohd beat Amin Burhanuddin (Malaysia) 2-1 (17-21, 21-15, 22-20)
Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj beat Hikmat Ramdani (Indonesia) 2-0 (21-7, 21-5)
Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Tarun beat Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira (Brazil) 2-0 (21-17, 21-19)
Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar beat Manoj Sarkar 2-1 (21-13, 18-21, 21-18)
Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group C - Palak Kohli beat Milena Surreau (France) 2-0 (21-12, 21-14)
Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Thulasimathi Murugesan beat Rosa Efomo de Marco (Italy) 2-0 (21-9, 21-11)
Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group C - Manisha Ramadass beat Maud Lefort (France) 2-1 (8-21, 21-6, 21-19)
Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Sivarajan Solaimalai lost to Subhan (Indonesia) 0-2 (15-21, 17-21)
Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan beat Jayci Simon (USA) 2-0 (21-7, 21-8)
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan lost to Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (Indonesia) 0-2 (15-21, 8-21)
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli lost to Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (France) 0-2 (15-21, 9-21)
Para Taekwondo
Women’s K44 47kg Round of 16 - Aruna Tanwar lost to Nurcihan Ekinci (Turkey) 19-0
Para Cycling Track
Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying - Jyoti Gaderiya - 10th place (4:53.929s)
Para Archery
Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round - Sheetal Devi (ST) - Second (703), Sarita (W2) - Ninth (682)
Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Harvinder Singh (ST) - Ninth (586)
Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round - Rakesh Kumar (W2) - Fifth (696), Shyam Sundar Swami (ST) - Fifteenth (688)
Women’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Pooja (ST) - Seventh (585)

