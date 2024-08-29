MagazineBuy Print

Live

Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 1, LIVE Medals Tally: Netherlands grabs first gold of 17th Paralympic Games

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Updated : Aug 29, 2024 22:01 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Netherlands’ Caroline Groot celebrates after winning gold medal in Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial Track Cycling event at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Netherlands’ Caroline Groot celebrates after winning gold medal in Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial Track Cycling event at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Netherlands’ Caroline Groot celebrates after winning gold medal in Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial Track Cycling event at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Paris Paralympics 2024 officially got underway on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

Netherlands’ Caroline Groot grabbed the first gold medal of the Games in Women’s C4-5 500m Time Trial Track Cycling event. Frenchwoman Marie Patouillet took silver while Canada’s Kate O’Brien won the bronze medal.

The latest edition of the Paralympics in Paris will feature 4,400 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events across 22 sports.

Here is the medal tally with the top 10 nations and India:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 People's Republic of China 2 1 0 3
2 Netherlands 2 0 0 2
3 France 1 1 0 2
4 Brazil 1 0 0 1
4 Hungary 1 0 0 1
4 Poland 1 0 0 1
4 Singapore 1 0 0 1
8 Great Britain 0 2 0 2
9 Italy 0 1 4 5
10 Australia 0 1 1 2
- India 0 0 0 0

Last updated at 21:55 IST on August 29, 2024

