Paralympics 2024 Day 1, Live Updates: Manasi, Mandeep lose in women’s badminton singles, Sheetal Devi in action later, India results, scores

- August 29, 2024 15:16ICYMI: Look who turned up for the first Para Taekwondo match!
- August 29, 2024 15:15Kadam loses his first game!
Sukant Kadam has lost his first game against Malaysia’s Mohammad Amin Burhanuddin by a 21-17 scoreline.
- August 29, 2024 15:09Sukant Kadam in action
On Court 3, Sukant Kadam is facing Malaysia’s Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in the men’s singles SL4 Group B match. A tough first game for the Indian as he loses 17-21
- August 29, 2024 15:02A tough loss for Manasi
Despite taking the first game, Indonesia’s Qontiah Ikhitar Syakuroh made a terrific comeback to defeat Manasi Joshi 2-1 (16-21, 21-13, 21-18) in the group stage match
- August 29, 2024 15:00Defeat for the sole Indian Taekwondoin
Aruna Tanwar loses 0-19 in the Round of 16 match against Nurcihan Ekinci but may get another shot in the repechage round
- August 29, 2024 14:53All you need to know about Taekwondo
There will be three rounds of two minutes each with rest intervals of one minute. Athletes are awarded between two and four points for valid attacks. In case of a tie after three rounds, an extra round is held.
- August 29, 2024 14:50Action begins on the mat
At the Grand Palais, India’s Aruna and Nurcihan Ekinci face each other in the women’s K44 47kg Round of 16 contest
- August 29, 2024 14:44Down to the decider
Manasi loses the second game 13-21 to her Indonesian opponent. The match now goes down to the deciding game. Can Manasi seal the win?
- August 29, 2024 14:39Mandeep’s first match ends in defeat
Mandeep tried challenging Mariam Eniola Bolaji but the Nigerian wins the match in straight games (21-8, 21-14)
- August 29, 2024 14:26Manasi takes the lead!
Indonesia’s Qontiah Ikhitar Syakuroh put up a fight but it is Manasi Joshi who takes the first game 21-16
- August 29, 2024 14:21Mandeep trails
Mariam Eniola Bolaji takes the first game 21-8 leaving the Indian with some catching up to do. On to Game 2!
- August 29, 2024 14:13Mandeep Kaur on the court
Alongside Manasi Joshi’s match, Mandeep Kaur takes on Mariam Eniola Bolaji in the Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group B match
- August 29, 2024 13:54Next Indian in action!
The next Indian in action will be Manasi Joshi who will take on Indonesia’s Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh in a women’s singles para badminton match (Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A)
- August 29, 2024 13:31India’s first loss!
Second seeds Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sivan lose against American duo Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon in their Mixed Doubles SH6 group opener.
- August 29, 2024 13:09That was a close one!
Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan put up a good fight after trailing in the first game but it is not enough as USA’s Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon edge the first game by a 23-21 margin (Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B)
- August 29, 2024 12:48India vs USA para badminton - Action begins!
India’s next event is another para badminton match against the USA. Sivarajan Solaimalai and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan takes on Miles Krajewski and Jayci Simon (Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B)
- August 29, 2024 12:39Nitesh-Murugesan win in style!
Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan Thulasimathi beat Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in straight sets (21-14, 21-17) in the Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A match.
- August 29, 2024 12:23Nitesh-Murugesan strike first
The duo of Nitesh Kumar and Murugesan Thulasimathi win the first game 21-14 against Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in the Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A match.
- August 29, 2024 12:05And we are underway!
Indian action at the Paris Paralympics begins with a clash between between Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan and Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A)
- August 29, 2024 11:45With India starting its Paris Paralympics with para badminton, here is our guide if you want to brush up on the rules!
- August 29, 2024 11:31Paris Paralympics 2024 -Indian debutants to look out for
- August 29, 2024 10:38Indians in action on Day 1 - August 29
Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 1: Indians in action today — August 29 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
Paris 2024 Paralympics, August 29: On the opening day, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para taekwondo and para track cycling.
