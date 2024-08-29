Paris Paralympics 2024: Sheetal Devi second, Sarita finishes ninth in compound, Harvinder placed ninth in recurve ranking round

Indian para archers Sheetal Devi and Sarita finished second and ninth, respectively in women’s individual compound open ranking round at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

Sheetal recorded a new personal best score of 703, finishing a point behind Turkiye’s Oznur Cure Girdi, who set a new world record of 704.

The previous world record of 698 was set by Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine earlier this month while the earlier Paralympic Record of 694 belonged to Jessica Stretton, another British para archer, from Tokyo 2020.

Sarita finished with a score of 682.

Harvinder Singh, who won an individual bronze medal in men’s recurve open at Tokyo Paralympics, finished ninth in the ranking round in Paris with 637. Frenchman Guillaume Toucoullet topped with a new Paralympic Record score of 652.

More to follow...