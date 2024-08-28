The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics begins in Paris on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the opening day, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para taekwondo and para track cycling.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 29 Not before 12:00 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli Not before 12:40 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Miles Krajewski/Jayci Simon (USA) Not before 14:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manasi Joshi vs Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh (INA) Not before 14:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group B - Mandeep Kaur vs Mariam Eniola Bolaji (NGR) 14:34 - Para Taekwondo - Women K44 -47kg, Round of 16 - Aruna vs Nurcihan Ekinci (TUR) Not before 14:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sukant Kadam vs Mhd Amin Burhanuddin (MAS) Not before 15:20 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj vs Hikmat Ramdani (INA) Not before 15:20 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group D - Tarun vs Rogerio Junior Xavier de Oliveira (BRA) Not before 16:00 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar vs Manoj Sarkar 16:25 - Para Cycling Track - Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying - Jyoti Gaderiya 16:30 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round - Sheetal Devi (ST), Sarita (W2) 16:30 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Harvinder Singh (ST) Not before 16:40 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group C - Palak Kohli vs Milena Surreau (FRA) 16:46 - Para Taekwondo - Women K44 -47kg, Quarterfinal - Aruna vs Khwansuda Phuangkitcha (THA) - (Subject to qualification) Not before 17:20 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Rosa Efomo de Marco (ITA) 19:30 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group C - Manisha Ramadass vs Maud Lefort (FRA) 19:30 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Subhan (INA) 19:30 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Jayci Simon (USA) 19:54 onwards - Para Cycling Track - Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit Medal Round - Jyoti Gaderiya (Subject to qualification) 20:30 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open Ranking Round - Rakesh Kumar (W2), Shyam Sundar Swami (ST) 20:30 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Recurve Open Ranking Round - Pooja (ST) 20:30 onwards - Para Taekwondo - Women K44 -47kg, Repechage - Aruna (Subject to qualification) 21:34 onwards - Para Taekwondo - Women K44 -47kg, Semifinals - Aruna (Subject to qualification) Not before 22:10 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (INA) 22:40 onwards - Para Taekwondo - Women K44 -47kg, Bronze Medal Rounds - Aruna (Subject to qualification) Not before 22:50 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli vs Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (FRA) 00:04 - Para Taekwondo - Women K44 -47kg, Final - Aruna (Subject to qualification)

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE in India?

The live telecast of the Paris Paralympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from August 28 to September 8.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 PARALYMPICS