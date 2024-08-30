The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics began in Paris on Thursday and will conclude on September 8.

The Paris Paralympics feature 549 events across 22 sports.

On the second day, Indian athletes will be in action in para badminton, para archery, para shooting, para athletics, para table tennis, para rowing and para track cycling.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 30 12:00 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manasi Joshi vs Oksana Kozyna (UKR) 12:30 - Para Shooting - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Qualification - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal Not before 13:20 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Manoj Sarkar vs Bunsun Mongkhon (THA) 13:30 - Para Athletics - Women’s Discus Throw F55 Final - Karam Jyoti, Sakshi Kasana Not before 14:00 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL3 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar vs Yang Jianyuan (CHN) 14:30 - Para Table Tennis - Women’s Doubles 10 Quarterfinals - Bhavinaben Patel/Sonalben Patel vs Jung Young A/Moon Sunghye (KOR) Not before 14:40 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj vs Shin Kyung Hwan (KOR) 14:45 - Para Shooting - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Qualification - Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal 15:00 - Para Rowing - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Heats - Anita, Narayana Konganapalle 15:03 - Para Archery - Women’s Individual Compound Open, 1/16 Elimination - Sarita vs Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil (MAS) 15:15 - Para Shooting - R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 Final - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal (Subject to qualification) 16:24 - Para Track Cycling - Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying - Arshad Shaik Not before 16:40 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SL4 Group Play Stage - Group C - Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila (INA) 16:45 - Para Athletics - Women’s 100m T35 Final - Preethi Pal 17:00 - Para Shooting - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Qualification - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna 17:30 - Para Shooting - P1 - Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Final - Rudransh Khandelwal, Manish Narwal (Subject to qualification) 19:11 onwards - Para Track Cycling - Men’s C2 3000m Individual Pursuit Finals - Arshad Shaik (Subject to qualification) 19:17 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open, 1/16 Elimination - Rakesh Kumar vs Aliou Drame (SEN) 19:30 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Beatriz Monteiro (POR) 19:45 - Para Shooting - R4 - Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 Final - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna 9Subject to qualification) Not before 20:10 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Sivarajan Solaimalai vs Chu Man Kai (HKG) Not before 20:50 - Para Badminton - Women’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Cai Yi-Lin (TPE) 21:50 - Para Archery - Men’s Individual Compound Open, 1/16 Elimination - Shyam Sundar Swami vs Comsan Singpirom (THA) Not before 22:50 - Para Badminton - Men’s Singles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Krishna Nagar vs Miles Krajewski (USA) Not before 00:10 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Nitesh Kumar/Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Lucas Mazur/Faustine Noel (FRA) Not before 00:10 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 Group Play Stage - Group A - Suhas Yathiraj/Palak Kohli vs Hikmat Ramdani/Leani Ratri Oktila (INA) 00:22 - Para Athletics - Men’s Shot Put F37 Final - Manu Not before 1:30 - Para Badminton - Mixed Doubles SH6 Group Play Stage - Group B - Sivarajan Solaimalai/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan vs Natthapong Meechai/Chai Saeyang (THA)

The live telecast of the Paris Paralympics will be available on DD Sports while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from August 28 to September 8.

