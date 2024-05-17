MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rain threatens Bengaluru’s survival as it hosts Super Kings in must-win clash

RCB needs a win, with conditions applied. Assuming there is a full 20-over match and a score of 200, it has to beat CSK by 18 runs or chase down the target with about 11 balls to spare.

Published : May 17, 2024 21:04 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
CSK’s Shivam Dube, during training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on May 17, 2024.
CSK’s Shivam Dube, during training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

CSK’s Shivam Dube, during training ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), at M Chinnaswamy Stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/MURALI KUMAR K

On Sunday, just over 24 hours after the first ball of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Chennai Super Kings contest is sent down at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the last round of fixtures in the English Premier League will commence.

All ten football matches will begin at the same time – both at the start and after half-time – and no team will have the benefit of knowing beforehand what has happened elsewhere. Manchester City and Arsenal are separated by two points at the top and are set for a pulsating race to the finish.

Such a level playing field has so far proved alien to the Indian Premier League, and thus, RCB and CSK know exactly what is required of them on Saturday to get into the playoffs.

RCB needs a win, with conditions applied. Assuming there is a full 20-over match and a score of 200, it has to beat CSK by 18 runs or chase down the target with about 11 balls to spare.

ALSO READ: RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024- Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system in focus with rain threat over Bengaluru vs Chennai match

Any other result, including a washout – the forecast is for rain – will send CSK through. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men can potentially zoom up to second if they triumph, and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals lose on Sunday.

RCB has won five fixtures in a row, and it’s a minor miracle that it is still in contention after once being the favourite to collect the wooden spoon.

But with Will Jacks returning to England, all eyes will be on Glenn Maxwell. The 35-year-old has totalled a paltry 36 runs from seven innings this campaign, but a replacement of his calibre is not something many teams have.

CSK has alternated between victory and defeat over the last six games. And against a destructive batting unit like RCB’s, its bowlers have to be spot on. With Englishman Moeen Ali having left the Indian shores, one of Mitchell Santner or Richard Gleeson is likely to play.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Chennai Super Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 166/3 (15.4); Pooran’s 19-ball fifty puts LSG on course for big total
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rain threatens Bengaluru’s survival as it hosts Super Kings in must-win clash
    N. Sudarshan
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Warm Up Games Schedule: India to play Bangladesh on June 1, full fixtures, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi napkin that sealed Barcelona move sells for $965,000 at Bonhams’ auction
    AP
  5. Athletics Federation of India to sanction coaches whose athletes are caught for doping
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rain threatens Bengaluru’s survival as it hosts Super Kings in must-win clash
    N. Sudarshan
  2. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system in focus with rain threat over Bengaluru vs Chennai match
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs LSG Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins toss, to bowl first vs Lucknow Super Giants; Arjun Tendulkar in for Bumrah
    Team Sportstar
  4. RCB vs CSK: What win margin does Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to qualify for Playoffs?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 166/3 (15.4); Pooran’s 19-ball fifty puts LSG on course for big total
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rain threatens Bengaluru’s survival as it hosts Super Kings in must-win clash
    N. Sudarshan
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Warm Up Games Schedule: India to play Bangladesh on June 1, full fixtures, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Messi napkin that sealed Barcelona move sells for $965,000 at Bonhams’ auction
    AP
  5. Athletics Federation of India to sanction coaches whose athletes are caught for doping
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment