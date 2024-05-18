RCB vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Rain stops play with Royal Challengers Bengaluru 31/0 in 3 overs vs Chennai Super Kings

- May 18, 2024 19:45Rain stops play!
And just when RCB’s innings was gaining momentum the skies open up.
- May 18, 2024 19:41RCB 30/0 in 3 overs
Here we go. Kohli steps across the stumps before flicking Deshpande out of the park, beyond the square leg fence. SIX!!!! Again leg sideish delivery from Deshpande. Kohli pulls it emphatically behind square. SIX MORE!!! A single off the last ball ensures Kohli retains the strike.
- May 18, 2024 19:36RCB 18/0 in 2 overs
Shardul Thakur from the other end. Du Plessis goes over the top and gets off the strike. Narrowly wide from Shardul now and Kohli expertly guides it for a four behind the square on the off side. Fuller now from Shardul and Kohli drives it for a single. Another swing and a miss from Faf. Shardul pushes it full and this time Faf doesn’t miss. Crunched for a four through covers. Again full and Faf swings through the line. Six straight back.
- May 18, 2024 19:30RCB 2/0 in 1 over
Kohli is off the mark straight away. Cuts one to deep third to take a single. Sharp from Deshpande to Faf. Three dot balls follow. Faf decides to take on the right-arm pacer by stepping down. Misses the outside edge by a fraction. A tapped single to close out the over.
- May 18, 2024 19:30First-innings begins!
Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have made it out into the middle. Tushar Deshpande with the ball for CSK.
- May 18, 2024 19:18Some title-winning tips maybe!
- May 18, 2024 19:17Faf du Plessis after the toss!
We would have fielded as well, but we put up a good score when we batted first last. Losing the toss isn’t ideal, but we’ll take a lot of confidence from the last 5 games. The set-up is great, last match before the knock-out stage, the scenario is nicely set-up and we’re happy to play our last league game in front of our fans. Not thinking a lot, we’ll take it as it comes and do our best.
- May 18, 2024 19:12Ruturaj Gaikwad after the toss!
We’ll bowl first. The wicket looks good, conditions are overcast and we will look to make the most of the movement in the first 2-3 overs. It looks a bit damp, but we’ll go with great intent. Every game in the IPL is must win, nothing changes for us, we’ll take it ball-by-ball, try and win the small processes. We’ve won some crucial games to go ahead of the pack in the middle. Just one change - Moeen isn’t available, Santner replaces him.
- May 18, 2024 19:09Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.
- May 18, 2024 19:08Chennai Super Kings Playing XI
Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.
- May 18, 2024 19:01Toss
Chennai Super Kings wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Mitchell Santner replaces Moeen Ali in the playing XI, says Ruturaj Gaikwad.
- May 18, 2024 18:59No delay in toss
The weather has behaved so far and we are set to have the toss on time. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad walk out to the middle for the flip of the coin.
- May 18, 2024 18:51A primer on the DLS method, which could come into play today
- May 18, 2024 18:35What does RCB need to qualify?
So, first RCB will hope the weather permits a game tonight. Then, it will need to beat CSK by at least 18 runs or 11 balls to spare. Even a win with a lower victory margin than that will not be enough for the hosts.
- May 18, 2024 18:19Good news!
The covers are reportedly removed from the main square for now as the drizzle relents. Fingers crossed!
- May 18, 2024 18:06A light drizzle!
The news is not good for the local fans. There is a slight drizzle that has set in at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and the covers are reportedly out.
- May 18, 2024 17:43Latest weather update
The forecast for 6 PM IST in Bengaluru is that there is a cloud cover but just a 33 per cent chance of rain. It is currently 29 degrees Celsius.
- May 18, 2024 17:24Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.
Bowl 1st: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh.
Impact Player options: Simarjeet Singh/Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Shaik Rasheed, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki.
- May 18, 2024 16:57Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.
Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yash Dayal, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh.
Impact Player options: Swapnil Singh/Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai.
- May 18, 2024 16:45Dream11 Fantasy Team
WICKETKEEPER
Dinesh Karthik
BATTERS
Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Virat Kohli (c), Shivam Dube, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell
BOWLERS
Tushar Deshpande, Yash Dayal
Team Composition: RCB 7:4 CSK Credits Left: 9.5
- May 18, 2024 16:31RCB vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT BENGALURU
Matches played: 10
RCB won: 4
CSK won: 5
No result: 1
Last result: CSK won by 8 runs (April, 2023)
- May 18, 2024 16:20RCB vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 33
RCB won: 10
CSK won: 22
No result: 1
Last result: CSK won by 6 wickets (April, 2024)
- May 18, 2024 15:58State-of-the-art drainage system to the rescue?
RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Stadium drainage system in focus with rain threat over Bengaluru vs Chennai match
As per the the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru could witness thunderstorms on Saturday when RCB and CSK take on each other in a battle for the fourth and final IPL 2024 playoff spot.
- May 18, 2024 15:43SQUADS
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly. Players injured/withdrawn: Devon Conway, Matheesha Pathirana.
