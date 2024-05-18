MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight years

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after eight years at the Premier League club, the Egypt international said on Friday.

Published : May 18, 2024 11:41 IST ,  Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight years.
Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight years. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Mohamed Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight years. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Midfielder Mohamed Elneny will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after eight years at the Premier League club, the Egypt international said on Friday.

Elneny joined Arsenal from Swiss side FC Basel in 2016 for 5 million pounds ($6 million) and has made 161 appearances for the London club.

A knee injury restricted the 31-year-old to eight outings during the 2022-23 season. He has made six appearances in all competitions in Arsenal’s current campaign.

“Gooners, I’m here today to send you a message, to say goodbye and thank you for everything you’ve done for me,” Elneny said in a video posted on X on Friday.

READ | Serie A: Napoli European hopes hanging by a thread

“The love, the support and the kindness. I’m really going to miss you so much and you’ll be in my heart forever.”

Elneny did not say where he would go after leaving Arsenal.

He said he would bid farewell to fans at the Emirates on Sunday as Arsenal hosts Everton in its final league match, hoping for a Manchester City slip-up against West Ham United to secure first title in 20 years.

Related Topics

Mohamed Elneny /

Premier League /

Arsenal /

FC Basel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight years
    Reuters
  2. RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast Live updates: Sunny morning but rain could delay toss
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: MI head coach Mark Boucher believes Rohit Sharma is the ‘master of his own destiny’
    Shayan Acharya
  4. RCB vs CSK: IPL matches abandoned at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Playoffs 2024: Pacers cruise past Knicks, send series to Game 7
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight years
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Napoli European hopes hanging by a thread
    Reuters
  3. Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against DC United?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lyon wins French title ahead of Women’s Champions League final
    AFP
  5. Southampton easts past West Brom to book playoff final clash against Leeds United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight years
    Reuters
  2. RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast Live updates: Sunny morning but rain could delay toss
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: MI head coach Mark Boucher believes Rohit Sharma is the ‘master of his own destiny’
    Shayan Acharya
  4. RCB vs CSK: IPL matches abandoned at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Playoffs 2024: Pacers cruise past Knicks, send series to Game 7
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment