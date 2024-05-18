MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Napoli European hopes hanging by a thread

Ninth-placed Napoli, on 52 points, still has a slim chance of making the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Published : May 18, 2024 10:17 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Fiorentina’s M’Bala Nzola, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal of the game.
Fiorentina’s M’Bala Nzola, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal of the game. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Fiorentina’s M’Bala Nzola, left, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal of the game. | Photo Credit: AP

Italian champions Napoli’s hopes of playing European football next season were hanging by a thread after they played out a 2-2 draw at Fiorentina in Serie A on Friday.

Napoli took the lead in the eighth minute through defender Amir Rrahmani, which nodded home a corner by Matteo Politano.

Cristiano Biraghi levelled for Fiorentina in the 40th minute from a free kick, before M’Bala Nzola put the hosts in front two minutes later when he fired a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia responded with another stunning free kick early in the second half to rescue a point for his team.

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer named ‘Young player of the season’

Eighth-placed Fiorentina, on 54 points and with a game in hand, are five points behind Lazio in seventh.

They can still earn a Europa League spot either by leap-frogging the Rome side or by winning the Europa Conference League final in which they face Greece’s Olympiakos on May 29.

Ninth-placed Napoli, on 52 points, still has a slim chance of making the Europa Conference League playoffs.

