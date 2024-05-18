MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lyon wins French title ahead of Women’s Champions League final

Lyon is the record eight-time European champions and has won the Champions League six times in the last eight campaigns.

Published : May 18, 2024 08:32 IST , LYON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after being crowned French Women’s D1 Champions.
Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after being crowned French Women’s D1 Champions. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Olympique Lyonnais players celebrate after being crowned French Women’s D1 Champions. | Photo Credit: AFP

Lyon warmed up for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Champions League final by winning its 17th French title on Friday thanks to a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the deciding game of the season.

Delphine Cascarino put Lyon ahead at a sparsely-populated Groupama Stadium in the championship final, and Kadidiatou Diani doubled its lead by the midway point in the first half.

Diani netted against her old club following a disastrous mistake by PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek.

Malawi forward Tabitha Chawinga, who has had an outstanding season, pulled a goal back for PSG in the second half but Lyon held on.

Its 17 domestic titles have all come in the last 18 seasons -- PSG has denied them once in that time, in 2021.

Sonia Bompastor’s Lyon, for whom former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg was an unused substitute, can now look forward to next Saturday’s Champions League final against Barcelona in Bilbao.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024 schedule: Full list of matches in European Championship, kick off time in IST, CET, venues, teams

Lyon is the record eight-time European champions and has won the Champions League six times in the last eight campaigns.

However, Barcelona has won two of the last three and are the reigning champions.

Lyon finished well clear of PSG at the top of the 12-team French league at the end of the regular season.

However, this season saw the title decided by play-offs between the top four in the division, with Lyon hammering fourth-placed Reims 6-0 in the semifinals last weekend.

PSG, meanwhile, had needed penalties to see off city rivals Paris FC, and overcoming the favourites proved a step too far for the side who did recently win the French Cup.

Lyon also beat PSG in the semifinals of this season’s Champions League.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lyon /

Paris Saint-Germain /

UEFA Women's Champions League /

PSG /

Ballon d'Or /

Ada Hegerberg /

Barcelona /

Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lyon wins French title ahead of Women’s Champions League final
    AFP
  2. Southampton easts past West Brom to book playoff final clash against Leeds United
    Reuters
  3. Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Is strike rate everything in T20Is? A case study on Smriti Mandhana and the opening anchor role
    Prachi Pisal
  5. MI vs LSG Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Lucknow ends campaign with win over Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lyon wins French title ahead of Women’s Champions League final
    AFP
  2. Southampton easts past West Brom to book playoff final clash against Leeds United
    Reuters
  3. Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Al Nassr settles for 1-1 draw with Al Hilal after Ronaldo misfires
    Team Sportstar
  5. Porto fined $1.6M by UEFA and threatened with one-season European ban over unpaid debts
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lyon wins French title ahead of Women’s Champions League final
    AFP
  2. Southampton easts past West Brom to book playoff final clash against Leeds United
    Reuters
  3. Inter Miami vs DC United Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Is strike rate everything in T20Is? A case study on Smriti Mandhana and the opening anchor role
    Prachi Pisal
  5. MI vs LSG Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Lucknow ends campaign with win over Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment