Copa America 2024: USA vs Uruguay predicted lineups, formations

Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun will be the players to watch out for in the Stars and Stripes camp, while Darwin Nunez and Federico Valverde will be two crucial players for La Celeste.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 16:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Pulisic will captain the United States will be a player to watch out for.
| Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Christian Pulisic will captain the United States will be a player to watch out for. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

USA will take on Uruguay for its final group stage match at the 2024 Copa America against Uruguay on Monday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

USA will be missing Timothy Weah after he saw a red card in the last match against Panama, while Ronald Araujo can be rested after he suffered a knock in Uruguay’s opening match.  Ethan Horvath might replace Matt Turner in the USA goal after the latter suffered an injury against Panama.

Other than that, both coaches will most likely not tinker too much with their starting line-up.

Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun will be the players to watch out for in the Stars and Stripes camp, while Darwin Nunez and Federico Valverde will be two crucial players for La Celeste.

USA vs Uruguay Predicted XI

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Horvath (GK); Scally, Richards, Ream, A. Robinson; McKennie, Musah, Reyna; Aaronson, Balogun, Pulisic

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, Olivera, Olaza; Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Nunez

