WATCH: Portugal vs Slovenia highlights; Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot but goes through after penalty-shootout

Watch the complete highlights of the Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match that was played at the Frankfurt Arena.

Ronaldo misses from the spot in extra-time!

In the 105th minute of extra-time, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his penalty saved by Slovenian captain Jan Oblak.

FOR USA VIEWERS:

OBLAK DENIES RONALDO 😱 pic.twitter.com/R3yHtYPFEi — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

FOR UK VIEWERS:

FOR INDIAN VIEWERS:

🧤 Oblak pulls off a magnificent penalty save to deny Ronaldo!



Can Portugal bounce back or will Slovenia pull off a historic upset?



Watch #PORSVN in #EURO2024 LIVE NOW on #SonyLIVpic.twitter.com/tWRwdSbNeH — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) July 1, 2024

Benjamin Sesko misses late chance!

Benjamin Sesko got the ball in the final third after a mistake by Pepe in the 115th minute of extra-time but he made a blunder of his shot in front of goal.

FOR USA VIEWERS:

ALMOST HUGE BLUNDER FROM PEPE AND PORTUGAL 🤯



Diogo Costa with a MASSIVE save to keep it level 🇵🇹🧤 pic.twitter.com/nol72GfuoS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

FOR UK VIEWERS:

Ronaldo redeems himself from the spot!

Ronaldo took Portugal’s first kick in the penalty-shootout and found the net, redeeming himself after that shock miss.

FOR USA VIEWERS:

REDEMPTION FOR RONALDO



🇸🇮: ❌

🇵🇹: ✅ pic.twitter.com/FnBM0aBqAq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2024

FOR UK VIEWERS:

Diogo Costa makes three incredible saves in the shootout

Diogo Costa saved all three shots of Slovenia, off Josep Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic to ensure Portugal a quarterfinal spot.

FOR USA VIEWERS: