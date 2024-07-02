MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Portugal vs Slovenia highlights; Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot but goes through after penalty-shootout

Watch the complete highlights of the Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match that was played at the Frankfurt Arena.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 03:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AP

Watch the complete highlights of the Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match that was played at the Frankfurt Arena.

Ronaldo misses from the spot in extra-time!

In the 105th minute of extra-time, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his penalty saved by Slovenian captain Jan Oblak.

FOR USA VIEWERS:

FOR UK VIEWERS:

FOR INDIAN VIEWERS:

Benjamin Sesko misses late chance!

Benjamin Sesko got the ball in the final third after a mistake by Pepe in the 115th minute of extra-time but he made a blunder of his shot in front of goal.

FOR USA VIEWERS:

FOR UK VIEWERS:

Ronaldo redeems himself from the spot!

Ronaldo took Portugal’s first kick in the penalty-shootout and found the net, redeeming himself after that shock miss.

FOR USA VIEWERS:

FOR UK VIEWERS:

Diogo Costa makes three incredible saves in the shootout

Diogo Costa saved all three shots of Slovenia, off Josep Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic to ensure Portugal a quarterfinal spot.

FOR USA VIEWERS:

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. enter quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Portugal vs Slovenia highlights; Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot but goes through after penalty-shootout
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Diogo Costa’s heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinal with win over Slovenia
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
