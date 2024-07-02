Watch the complete highlights of the Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match that was played at the Frankfurt Arena.
Ronaldo misses from the spot in extra-time!
In the 105th minute of extra-time, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his penalty saved by Slovenian captain Jan Oblak.
FOR USA VIEWERS:
FOR UK VIEWERS:
FOR INDIAN VIEWERS:
Benjamin Sesko misses late chance!
Benjamin Sesko got the ball in the final third after a mistake by Pepe in the 115th minute of extra-time but he made a blunder of his shot in front of goal.
FOR USA VIEWERS:
FOR UK VIEWERS:
Ronaldo redeems himself from the spot!
Ronaldo took Portugal’s first kick in the penalty-shootout and found the net, redeeming himself after that shock miss.
FOR USA VIEWERS:
FOR UK VIEWERS:
Diogo Costa makes three incredible saves in the shootout
Diogo Costa saved all three shots of Slovenia, off Josep Ilicic, Jure Balkovec and Benjamin Verbic to ensure Portugal a quarterfinal spot.
FOR USA VIEWERS:
Latest on Sportstar
- Portugal vs Slovenia penalty shootout highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. enter quarterfinals
- WATCH: Portugal vs Slovenia highlights; Cristiano Ronaldo misses from the spot but goes through after penalty-shootout
- Euro 2024: Diogo Costa’s heroics in shootout sends Portugal into quarterfinal with win over Slovenia
- Euro 2024: Who is Diogo Costa, the goalkeeping hero of Portugal vs Slovenia round of 16 match
- Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Match preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE