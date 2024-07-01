USA vs Uruguay LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in US v URU, Preview, H2H record

PREVIEW

USA will take on Uruguay for its final group stage match at the 2024 Copa America against Uruguay on Monday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The Star and Stripes currently sit behind Uruguay in second place in Group C with three points from their first two matches played (a 2-0 win over Bolivia in their tournament opener followed by a 2-1 loss against Panama).

Uruguay, which has already booked its place in the quarterfinal, can become the group topper with a win. Marcelo Bielsa’s men started with a 3-1 win against Panama in their tournament opener, followed by a 5-0 defeat of Bolivia on Thursday.

USA is level on points with Panama but stays ahead due to goal difference.

When and where will the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match kick off? The United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match will kick off on Tuesday, July 2 (6:30 AM IST) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Where to watch the live telecast of the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match? There is no official confirmation about on which Network the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. Where to live stream the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group A match? There is no official confirmation about on which platform the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. Where to watch the live telecast of the United States vs Uruguay Copa America 2024 Group C match in USA? In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).