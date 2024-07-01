USA vs Uruguay LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch in US v URU, Preview, H2H record

PREVIEW
USA will take on Uruguay for its final group stage match at the 2024 Copa America against Uruguay on Monday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
The Star and Stripes currently sit behind Uruguay in second place in Group C with three points from their first two matches played (a 2-0 win over Bolivia in their tournament opener followed by a 2-1 loss against Panama).
Uruguay, which has already booked its place in the quarterfinal, can become the group topper with a win. Marcelo Bielsa’s men started with a 3-1 win against Panama in their tournament opener, followed by a 5-0 defeat of Bolivia on Thursday.
USA is level on points with Panama but stays ahead due to goal difference.
