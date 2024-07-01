USA vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of US v URU Group C clash

USA will take on Uruguay for its final group stage match at the 2024 Copa America against Uruguay on Monday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Despite Uruguay being the favourite for this clash, it is the USA, which has a better win record against La Celeste.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record between USA and Uruguay.

USA vs Uruguay head-to-head record

Matches: 7

USA: 2

Draw: 4

Uruguay: 1