USA vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of US v URU Group C clash

Despite Uruguay being the favourite for this clash, it is the USA, which has a better win record against La Celeste.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 15:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Folarin Balogun of United States applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch in a subtitution during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Folarin Balogun of United States applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch in a subtitution during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Folarin Balogun of United States applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch in a subtitution during the CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 Group C match between Panama and United States at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

USA will take on Uruguay for its final group stage match at the 2024 Copa America against Uruguay on Monday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Despite Uruguay being the favourite for this clash, it is the USA, which has a better win record against La Celeste.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record between USA and Uruguay.

USA vs Uruguay head-to-head record

Matches: 7

USA: 2

Draw: 4

Uruguay: 1

USA vs Uruguay: Last five meetings
June 5, 2022: USA 0-0 Uruguay (International Friendly)
September 10, 2019: USA 1-1 Uruguay (International Friendly)
May 12, 2002: USA 2-1 Uruguay (International Friendly)
March 25, 1995: USA 2-2 Uruguay (International Friendly)
June 16, 1993: Uruguay 1-0 USA (Copa America)

