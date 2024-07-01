Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the USA vs Uruguay Group C match?

USA will take on Uruguay for its final group stage match at the 2024 Copa America against Uruguay on Monday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Peruvian referee Kevin Ortega will be officiating the clash. He has been a listed international referee for FIFA since 2019. He has also been officiating matches in the Peruvian Primera División since 2015.

Ortega made his international debut in March 2019 in a match at the 2019 South American U-17 Championship between Argentina and Colombia.

In 2021, FIFA nominated Ortega for the 2020 Summer Olympics Football Tournament in Tokyo, where he refereed in three games, including the semifinal.

In May 2022, Ortega was appointed to the 36 referee squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.