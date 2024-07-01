MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the USA vs Uruguay Group C match?

Peruvian referee Kevin Ortega will be officiating the clash. He is listed international referee for FIFA since 2019. He has also been officiating matches in the Peruvian Primera Division since 2015.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 16:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
In May 2022, Ortega was appointed in the 36 referee squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 
infoIcon

USA will take on Uruguay for its final group stage match at the 2024 Copa America against Uruguay on Monday at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Peruvian referee Kevin Ortega will be officiating the clash. He has been a listed international referee for FIFA since 2019. He has also been officiating matches in the Peruvian Primera División since 2015.

Ortega made his international debut in March 2019 in a match at the 2019 South American U-17 Championship between Argentina and Colombia.

In 2021, FIFA nominated Ortega for the 2020 Summer Olympics Football Tournament in Tokyo, where he refereed in three games, including the semifinal.

In May 2022, Ortega was appointed to the 36 referee squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Kevin Ortega (Peru)
Assistant Referees: Michael Orue (Peru) and Stephen Atoche (Peru)
Fourth Official: Augusto Menendez (Peru)
Fifth Official: Jose Antelo (Bolivia)
Video Assistant Referee: Carlos Orbe (Ecuador)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Bryan Loayza (Ecuador)

