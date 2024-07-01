Bolivia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record of BOL v PAN

Bolivia plays Panama in its final Group C fixture of the Copa America 2024 on Monday at the Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The two sides have faced each other quite a few times and as it stands, Panama has the slightest of advantage in terms of head-to-head record against Bolivia.

While the Copa America 2024 match is dead rubber for Bolivia in terms of qualifying to the next round, the bottom-placed side in Group C would try to exit with a flourish and better its head-to-head record against Panama.