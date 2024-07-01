MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Aryna Sabalenka ruled out with injury, Andreeva named replacement

Sabalenka, who suffered a lower back injury this year and struggled with illness at the French Open, sustained the injury during last month’s Berlin Open.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 17:33 IST , WIMBLEDON, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sabalenka had finished as a semifinalist in the last edition of Wimbledon, losing to Ons Jabuer in the women’s singles.
Sabalenka had finished as a semifinalist in the last edition of Wimbledon, losing to Ons Jabuer in the women's singles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Sabalenka had finished as a semifinalist in the last edition of Wimbledon, losing to Ons Jabuer in the women’s singles. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka pulled out of Wimbledon shortly before her opening match on Monday due to a shoulder injury, organisers said.

The Belarusian, who was set to face Emina Bektas, was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Erika Andreeva.

Sabalenka, who suffered a lower back injury this year and struggled with illness at the French Open, sustained the injury during last month’s Berlin Open.

More to follow.

