MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Southampton beats West Brom to book playoff final clash against Leeds United

Leicester City and Ipswich Town won automatic promotion to the Premier League after finishing as Championship winners and runners-up.

Published : May 18, 2024 08:20 IST , SOUTHAMPTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Southampton’s William Smallbone celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
Southampton’s William Smallbone celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Southampton’s William Smallbone celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Southampton moved a step closer to returning to the Premier League with a 3-1 home win over West Bromwich Albion in the second leg of their EFL Championship playoff semifinal on Friday to reach the final 3-1 on aggregate.

Russell Martin’s side will face Leeds United, who beat Norwich City 4-0 on Thursday, at Wembley on May 26 for a place in the top flight.

Having dominated the first half, Southampton took the lead four minutes after the break when Will Smallbone shot home off the post following a counter-attack.

“What a win. It was a tough game, West Brom are a tough side,” Smallbone told Sky Sports.

“The manager put a lot of faith in me this year and I can’t speak highly enough of what he’s done for me and my career. It’s been my dream to be here playing for as long as I can remember and to do it right now is amazing.”

ALSO READ | Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer named ‘Young player of the season

The Championship’s second top scorer Adam Armstrong extended the advantage with a low shot in the 78th minute before sealing the rout from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

“It’s amazing and something we’ve been working on all year, to get back to the Premier League. We were gutted we didn’t make the top two, but if we can go up this way, what a way it will be,” Armstrong said.

Cedric Kipre grabbed a consolation for West Brom with a last-gasp header.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town won automatic promotion to the Premier League after finishing as Championship winners and runners-up.

Related stories

Related Topics

Southampton /

EFL Championship /

West Bromwich Albion /

Leicester City /

Ipswich Town

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Southampton beats West Brom to book playoff final clash against Leeds United
    Reuters
  2. RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast live updates: Sunny morning but 90% chance of evening rains; toss likely to be delayed
    Team Sportstar
  3. DP Manu, Neeraj Chopra’s closest competitor at Federation Cup, eyes Paris 2024 spot after miss at Bhubaneswar
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against DC United?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Justin Langer rules himself out of contention amid BCCI’s search for new head coach
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Elneny to leave Arsenal after eight years
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Napoli European hopes hanging by a thread
    Reuters
  3. Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against DC United?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Lyon wins French title ahead of Women’s Champions League final
    AFP
  5. Southampton beats West Brom to book playoff final clash against Leeds United
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Southampton beats West Brom to book playoff final clash against Leeds United
    Reuters
  2. RCB vs CSK Bengaluru weather forecast live updates: Sunny morning but 90% chance of evening rains; toss likely to be delayed
    Team Sportstar
  3. DP Manu, Neeraj Chopra’s closest competitor at Federation Cup, eyes Paris 2024 spot after miss at Bhubaneswar
    Nihit Sachdeva
  4. Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against DC United?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Justin Langer rules himself out of contention amid BCCI’s search for new head coach
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment