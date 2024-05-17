MagazineBuy Print

Leeds one win away from immediate return to Premier League after reaching Championship playoff final

Leeds, which is owned by the San Francisco-based 49ers Enterprises, was relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in next-to-last place.

Published : May 17, 2024 09:28 IST , LEEDS - 1 MIN READ

AP
Leeds United players celebrating after winning against Norwich City.
Leeds United players celebrating after winning against Norwich City. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Leeds United players celebrating after winning against Norwich City. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Leeds is one win away from an immediate return to the Premier League.

A 4-0 thrashing of Norwich at Elland Road on Thursday secured Leeds a trip to Wembley Stadium for the second-tier EFL Championship playoff final. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg at Norwich on Sunday, so Leeds advanced 4-0 on aggregate.

Leeds, which is owned by the San Francisco-based 49ers Enterprises, was relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in next-to-last place.

The club was third at the end of the Championship’s regular season behind Leicester and Ipswich, who gained automatic promotion.

ALSO READ | Copa America 2024 expands squad size to 26 players, follows Euros to increase strength of contingent

Leeds will play either West Bromwich Albion or Southampton in the playoff final on May 26. They also drew their first leg 0-0 and play the return match on Friday.

Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter scored for Leeds before halftime and Crysencio Summerville added a fourth in the 68th minute for the team managed by Daniel Farke, who led Norwich to promotion in 2019 and 2021.

American golfer Justin Thomas, who is a minority investor in Leeds along with fellow PGA Tour player and friend Jordan Spieth, said he would be watching the match after completing his first round at the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Related Topics

Football /

Leeds United /

EFL Championship /

Norwich City

