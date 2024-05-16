Juventus coach Allegri gets two-match suspension, 5000 Euros fine for his behaviour toward refs in Cup final

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was suspended for two matches and fined 5,000 euros ($5,400) by the Serie A league judge Thursday for his behaviour during the Italian Cup final.

Allegri lost his cool in stoppage time when he grew angry at a decision, ripped off his jacket and earned a red card for sarcastically applauding the referee. Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 for the title Wednesday in what may have been Allegri’s last big match with the club.

The league judge’s report said Allegri “acted aggressively” and used insulting language and gestures toward the referees.