MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024 expands squad size to 26 players, follows Euros to increase strength of contingent: Reports

The squad size for Copa America, set to be played between June 20 and July 14, was increased from 23 to 26, statement from the tournament announced on Thursday.

Published : May 16, 2024 19:09 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending Copa America champion and will start its title defence against on June 21.
Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending Copa America champion and will start its title defence against on June 21. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending Copa America champion and will start its title defence against on June 21. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The squad size for Copa America, set to be played between June 20 and July 14, was increased from 23 to 26, according to multiple reports from South America, on Thursday.

The representatives of CONMEBOL, the organiser of the tournament, reportedly agreed on the decision at the FIFA congress in Bangkok, Thailand, treading the path of squad expansion in the European Championship.

Copa America, started in 1916, is the oldest operational continental tournament in the world and has determined the champions of South America over the years. Last year, however, CONCACAF, the football governing body of North America, combined with CONMEBOL, to host the tournament together.

As a result, the 48th edition of the tournament will have 16 teams, including six from North America. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending Copa America champion and will start its title defence against on June 21.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024 expands squad size to 26 players, follows Euros to increase strength of contingent: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians looks to end campaign on high as Lucknow Super Giants visits
    Shayan Acharya
  3. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates; Toss delayed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former India captain Shanmugam Venkatesh pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans toss delayed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Copa America 2024 expands squad size to 26 players, follows Euros to increase strength of contingent: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany squad for EURO 2024: Kroos, Muller named; Gnabry, Hummels, Goretzka miss out
    AFP
  3. Hungary squad for Euro 2024: Injured Liverpool star Szoboszlai named captain as Rossi names squad
    Reuters
  4. Former Leeds boss Marsch becomes Canada’s men’s national team coach through 2026 World Cup
    AP
  5. Mexico squad for Copa America: Veterans Ochoa and Lozano out of preliminary squad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copa America 2024 expands squad size to 26 players, follows Euros to increase strength of contingent: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians looks to end campaign on high as Lucknow Super Giants visits
    Shayan Acharya
  3. SRH vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans; Weather updates; Toss delayed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former India captain Shanmugam Venkatesh pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. SRH vs GT Toss and Weather Updates, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans toss delayed due to rain
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment