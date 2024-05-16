Copa America 2024 expands squad size to 26 players, follows Euros to increase strength of contingent: Reports

The squad size for Copa America, set to be played between June 20 and July 14, was increased from 23 to 26, according to multiple reports from South America, on Thursday.

The representatives of CONMEBOL, the organiser of the tournament, reportedly agreed on the decision at the FIFA congress in Bangkok, Thailand, treading the path of squad expansion in the European Championship.

Copa America, started in 1916, is the oldest operational continental tournament in the world and has determined the champions of South America over the years. Last year, however, CONCACAF, the football governing body of North America, combined with CONMEBOL, to host the tournament together.

As a result, the 48th edition of the tournament will have 16 teams, including six from North America. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, is the defending Copa America champion and will start its title defence against on June 21.

More to follow.