Champions League 2024-25: Ancelotti expresses concern over Real Madrid’s form after Milan defeat

Real Madrid suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions for the first time in over three years.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 09:33 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid, urged his players to react quickly so they don’t fall too far behind in the hunt for a top eight finish in the 36-team Champions League table.
Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid, urged his players to react quickly so they don’t fall too far behind in the hunt for a top eight finish in the 36-team Champions League table. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid, urged his players to react quickly so they don’t fall too far behind in the hunt for a top eight finish in the 36-team Champions League table. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he was worried about his side’s performance in the 3-1 Champions League loss to AC Milan at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Real suffered back-to-back defeats in all competitions for the first time in over three years.

Real hosted Milan after a humiliating 4-0 home defeat by Barcelona in the Clasico over a week ago and was again dominated at its own ground in a display that exposed last season’s champions for poor defending and lack of firepower.

READ | Sporting’s rout of Man City doesn’t guarantee success with Man Utd: Amorim

Ancelotti urged his players to react quickly so they don’t fall too far behind in the hunt for a top eight finish in the 36-team Champions League table as it currently languish in 17th place with six points after four games.

“We have to be concerned, the team is not playing well,” Ancelotti told a press conference on Tuesday.

“The team is not compact, we need to be more compact, more organised, we’ve conceded a lot of goals ... The team is not well organised on the pitch and we need to work on this.

“We have to focus on what we have today, which is a team that is not at its best, and get back to our level so we can fight for all competitions.”

Ancelotti acknowledged Real’s lack of balance and struggles defending, having conceded nine goals in its last three games - all at home.

He downplayed the crowd booing players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe, who have been heavily criticised by fans and pundits over their latest performances, saying his side’s issues are collective rather than individual.

“It is not an issue of motivation or attitude, it’s a collective thing that we need to fix quickly,” Ancelotti said.

“On the pitch something is missing and we have not been able to show our best version. We have to fix this, but the nights are going to be very long and we have to recover the solidity that we are lacking.

“That’s the problem above all, we’ve conceded too many goals for a team that is built on solidity.

“We have to accept criticism and accept reality. We want to do better because it’s very difficult to get to the end of the season like this. We have to defend better and we have to look for solutions, without going crazy after drastic changes.

“It’s good that the players are down like I am. We can all think about how to improve our version. We are confident that this team will improve.”

