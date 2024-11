Sporting’s rout of Man City doesn’t guarantee success with Man Utd: Amorim

Ruben Amorim insisted Sporting Lisbon’s stunning 4-1 rout of Manchester City in the Champions League does not guarantee he will be able to make an immediate impact at Manchester United.

Sporting manager Amorim has accepted United’s offer to replace Erik ten Hag and will officially take charge of the troubled Premier League club on November 11.

Regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young managerial minds, the 39-year-old delivered a tantalising glimpse of his acumen as Sporting exposed injury-hit City’s defensive weaknesses.

Phil Foden put City ahead in the opening moments at the Jose Alvalade stadium, but the visitors wasted a string of chances to increase the lead and Sporting made them pay.

Viktor Gyokeres equalised before half-time and Maximiliano Araujo bagged Sporting’s second after the break before Gyokeres’s penalty capped their incredible fightback with two penalties.

Amorim, who led Sporting to two Portuguese titles in four years, will take charge of his first United game at Ipswich on November 24.

But he is far too astute to claim one victory proves he can revitalise moribund United after the club’s worst start to a season since 1986-87.

“What I can tell you is that this doesn’t mean anything in particular, don’t take anything from this,” Amorim said.

READ | Manchester City in a dark place after Sporting loss - Bernardo Silva

“It’s misleading, we were very lucky today. We cannot transport one reality to another. Manchester United cannot play the way we play and we will have to adapt.”

Amorim was lauded by Sporting fans throughout his last home game before his jubilant players gave him a memorable send-off by tossing him in the air in celebration after the final whistle.

“The feeling with my players, the moment with the fans was very special. So I take this to Premier League,” he said.

“When I arrive there it’s a different world, a different pressure. I will try to be the same. It will be fun, very fun and I’m ready.”

‘We will start from a lower level’

Despite handing Guardiola his heaviest defeat since 2020, Amorim paid his respects to the manager he must outwit over a whole season, rather than one game, if the balance of power in Manchester is to shift back to Old Trafford.

City has won six titles in eight years under Guardiola, while United hasn’t been crowned champions since 2013.

“He is so much better than me at the moment. But I believe a lot in my newest club,” Amorim said.

“We will start from a lower level, maybe I can say that, and we will improve the team, the club. Let’s see.”

Sweden striker Gyokeres would be a useful addition to United’s misfiring attack on the evidence of his ruthless demolition of injury-hit City.

The former Coventry striker has emerged as a Champions League sensation this season, but Amorim said he doesn’t expect to bring him to United.

“No, no. I cannot be funny with that in this moment. It was tough for me to leave. If I start to joke about that with Gyokeres then I have problems,” he said.

“This is my city, this is my country, so I will respect that Viktor has to stay until the end of the season and then his life, maybe he is going somewhere else.”

Amorim took a long lap of honour after his perfect farewell victory and Gyokeres is in no doubt about his departing manager’s qualities

“We will miss him a lot. We’ve done amazing things together. We will miss him and the other guys in the staff who will leave,” he said.