Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are set to lead the attack for France, which announced its 26-member squad for the upcoming European Championships, set to be played between June 14 and July 14, on Thursday.

N’Golo Kante made a shock return to the squad, despite not featuring for Les Blues since 2022 while Olivier Giroud, who is set to move to leave Europe at the end of the season, was also included, as announced by Didier Deschamps in a press conference.

Mbappe, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, scored in his last home game for the club and, with 46 goals, is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, behind Giroud (57 goals) and Thierry Henry (51 goals).

France, which was knocked out by Switzerland in the round of 16 of the last edition of the tournament, last won the tournament in 2000, and came closest to winning it under Deschamps, eight years ago at home.

However, it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal that beat Les Blues, with Eder’s extra-time winner giving Portugal its first-ever European Championship.