MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

France EURO 2024 squad: Mbappe, Griezmann lead attack, Kante returns after two years

Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack for France, which announced its 25-member squad for the upcoming European Championships on Thursday.

Published : May 17, 2024 00:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mbappe, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, scored in his last home game for the club and, with 46 goals, is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, behind Giroud (57 goals) and Thierry Henry (51 goals).
Mbappe, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, scored in his last home game for the club and, with 46 goals, is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, behind Giroud (57 goals) and Thierry Henry (51 goals). | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mbappe, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, scored in his last home game for the club and, with 46 goals, is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, behind Giroud (57 goals) and Thierry Henry (51 goals). | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann are set to lead the attack for France, which announced its 26-member squad for the upcoming European Championships, set to be played between June 14 and July 14, on Thursday.

N’Golo Kante made a shock return to the squad, despite not featuring for Les Blues since 2022 while Olivier Giroud, who is set to move to leave Europe at the end of the season, was also included, as announced by Didier Deschamps in a press conference.

Mbappe, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, scored in his last home game for the club and, with 46 goals, is the third-highest goalscorer for his country, behind Giroud (57 goals) and Thierry Henry (51 goals).

France, which was knocked out by Switzerland in the round of 16 of the last edition of the tournament, last won the tournament in 2000, and came closest to winning it under Deschamps, eight years ago at home.

However, it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal that beat Les Blues, with Eder’s extra-time winner giving Portugal its first-ever European Championship.

France squad for EURO 2024
Goelkeepers: Brice Samba, Mike Maignan, Alphonse Areola
Defenders: Jonathan Clauss, Jules Koundé, Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konaté, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez, Ferland Mendy
Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, N’Golo Kanté, Wesley Fofana, Adrian Rabiot, Warren Zaïre-Emery
Forwards: Kylan Mbappé, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé, Marcus Thuram, Bradley Barcola, Randal Kolo Muani, Kingsley Coman

Related Topics

France /

Euro 2024 /

Didier Deschamps /

N'Golo Kante /

Kylian Mbappe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France EURO 2024 squad: Mbappe, Griezmann lead attack, Kante returns after two years
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Shaw doubtful for England and FA Cup final, hints Man United manager Ten Hag
    AFP
  3. SRH vs GT: Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for IPL 2024 playoffs after washout against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, SRH vs GT: Mixed emotions for Orange Army as Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for playoffs after washout
    Sahil Mathur
  5. In boost to Olympic ambitions, Istanbul moves closer to hosting 2027 European Games
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. France EURO 2024 squad: Mbappe, Griezmann lead attack, Kante returns after two years
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024 expands squad size to 26 players, follows Euros to increase strength of contingent
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany squad for EURO 2024: Kroos, Muller named; Gnabry, Hummels, Goretzka miss out
    AFP
  4. Hungary squad for Euro 2024: Injured Liverpool star Szoboszlai named captain as Rossi names squad
    Reuters
  5. Former Leeds boss Marsch becomes Canada’s men’s national team coach through 2026 World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France EURO 2024 squad: Mbappe, Griezmann lead attack, Kante returns after two years
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Shaw doubtful for England and FA Cup final, hints Man United manager Ten Hag
    AFP
  3. SRH vs GT: Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for IPL 2024 playoffs after washout against Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, SRH vs GT: Mixed emotions for Orange Army as Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for playoffs after washout
    Sahil Mathur
  5. In boost to Olympic ambitions, Istanbul moves closer to hosting 2027 European Games
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment