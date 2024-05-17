MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal being played at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Published : May 17, 2024 07:26 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 33 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League, seven more than Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in second.
FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 33 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League, seven more than Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in second. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo has 33 goals this season in the Saudi Pro League, seven more than Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in second. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Al Nassr will face Champion Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Friday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Al Hilal, which lost Neymar Junior to injury in October, beat bottom-placed Al Hazm 4-1 last week, to go an unbeatable 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with three matches remaining.

The title sealed a formidable campaign by Al Hilal, which is unbeaten in 31 league matches and put together a run of 34 consecutive wins in all competitions.

Al Nassr survived a second-half scare to beat Al Akhdoud 3-2 in its previous match in the league, thanks to a Marcelo Brozovic brace combined with a goal from Ronaldo.

The 39-year-old Portuguese has 33 goals this season, seven more than Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in second. He is one goal shy of equalling Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season (34).

ALSO READ | Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes again, Lionel Messi third, Mbappe sixth

In their previous meeting, Al Nassr captain Ronaldo was sent off late on as his side lost 2-1 to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal after a heated clash.

The two sides will meet again on May 31 in the King Cup of Champions final, where Ronaldo and Co. will look to stop their city rival from attaining the domestic treble after it secured the SPL and Saudi Super Cup.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina, Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Ayman Ahmed, Al Hassan, Brozovic, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al Shahrani, Neves, Kanno, Michael, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Mitrovic

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal start?
The Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will kick off at 11:30 PM IST on May 17, Friday, at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.
Where to watch the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal will be live telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India.
The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Hilal can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Al Hilal /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, SRH vs GT: Mixed emotions for Orange Army as Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for playoffs after washout
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Netherland squad for EURO 2024: Van Dijk, Gakpo named in provisional Holland squad, Klaassen snubbed
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherland squad for EURO 2024: Van Dijk, Gakpo named in provisional Holland squad, Klaassen snubbed
    Team Sportstar
  3. EURO 2024: Shaw doubtful for England and FA Cup final, hints Man United manager Ten Hag
    AFP
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes again, Lionel Messi third, Mbappe sixth
    Reuters
  5. Juventus coach Allegri gets two-match suspension, 5000 Euros fine for his behaviour toward refs in Cup final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024, SRH vs GT: Mixed emotions for Orange Army as Sunrisers Hyderabad qualifies for playoffs after washout
    Sahil Mathur
  5. Netherland squad for EURO 2024: Van Dijk, Gakpo named in provisional Holland squad, Klaassen snubbed
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment