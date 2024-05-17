Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr will face Champion Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Friday at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Al Hilal, which lost Neymar Junior to injury in October, beat bottom-placed Al Hazm 4-1 last week, to go an unbeatable 12 points clear of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with three matches remaining.

The title sealed a formidable campaign by Al Hilal, which is unbeaten in 31 league matches and put together a run of 34 consecutive wins in all competitions.

Al Nassr survived a second-half scare to beat Al Akhdoud 3-2 in its previous match in the league, thanks to a Marcelo Brozovic brace combined with a goal from Ronaldo.

The 39-year-old Portuguese has 33 goals this season, seven more than Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrovic in second. He is one goal shy of equalling Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season (34).

In their previous meeting, Al Nassr captain Ronaldo was sent off late on as his side lost 2-1 to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal after a heated clash.

The two sides will meet again on May 31 in the King Cup of Champions final, where Ronaldo and Co. will look to stop their city rival from attaining the domestic treble after it secured the SPL and Saudi Super Cup.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Al Nassr predicted XI: Ospina, Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Laporte, Telles, Alkhaibari, Ayman Ahmed, Al Hassan, Brozovic, Mane, Ronaldo

Al Hilal predicted XI: Bono, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulaihi, Al Shahrani, Neves, Kanno, Michael, Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Mitrovic

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO