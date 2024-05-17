Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer named ‘Young player of the season’

Cole Palmer has been voted as Premier League’s ‘Young player of the season’ after a breakthrough campaign in his first season at Chelsea FC.

Palmer has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists taking his goal-involvements to 32 in 33 appearances and is second in the race for Golden Boot, five goals behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The 22-year-old moved from Man City last summer and become a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer is also the first-ever Chelsea player to receive the award since its inception in the 2019-20 season.