Premier League 2023-24: Chelsea’s Cole Palmer named ‘Young player of the season’

Palmer has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists taking his goal-involvements to 32 in 33 appearances and is second in the race for Golden Boot, five goals behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Published : May 17, 2024 23:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Cole Palmer was named the Premier League ‘Young player of the season’.
File Photo: Cole Palmer was named the Premier League ‘Young player of the season’. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN
File Photo: Cole Palmer was named the Premier League ‘Young player of the season’. | Photo Credit: DAVID KLEIN

Cole Palmer has been voted as Premier League’s ‘Young player of the season’ after a breakthrough campaign in his first season at Chelsea FC.

Palmer has scored 22 goals and provided 10 assists taking his goal-involvements to 32 in 33 appearances and is second in the race for Golden Boot, five goals behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The 22-year-old moved from Man City last summer and become a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer is also the first-ever Chelsea player to receive the award since its inception in the 2019-20 season.

Cole Palmer

Premier League 2023-24

