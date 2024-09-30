MagazineBuy Print

FIFA bans Cameroon football great Samuel Eto’o from national team games for six months

Eto’o, who has been president of the Cameroon football federation since 2021, faced two charges from an incident at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia on September 11.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 21:45 IST , ZURICH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Samuel Eto’o was judged to have broken disciplinary rules during the Under-20 Women’s World Cup match between Brazil and Cameroon in Colombia.
Samuel Eto'o was judged to have broken disciplinary rules during the Under-20 Women's World Cup match between Brazil and Cameroon in Colombia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Samuel Eto’o was judged to have broken disciplinary rules during the Under-20 Women’s World Cup match between Brazil and Cameroon in Colombia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cameroon football great Samuel Eto’o was banned by FIFA on Monday from attending any national team games for six months.

Eto’o, who has been president of the Cameroon football federation since 2021, faced two charges from an incident at the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia on September 11.

FIFA did not specify details of what happened at the round of 16 game that Brazil won against Cameroon 3-1 after extra time.

Eto’o was judged to have broken disciplinary rules relating to “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play” and misconduct of officials, FIFA said.

ALSO READ | Antoine Griezmann retires from international football

“The ban imposed on Mr. Eto’o prevents him from attending men’s and women’s matches involving (Cameroon) teams of all categories and age groups,” FIFA said in a statement.

The 43-year-old Eto’o played for Cameroon at four World Cups and won back-to-back Champions League titles with Barcelona and Inter Milan in a storied career as one of football’s top forwards.

