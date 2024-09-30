MagazineBuy Print

Saudi Pro League: Neymar trains again with Al-Hilal after long injury lay-off

The 32-year-old moved from Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster deal in August 2023 but played only five matches before rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament on international duty in October.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 18:40 IST , Riyadh - 4 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Brazil superstar Neymar announced his return to team training with his Saudi club Al-Hilal after nearly a year out with a left knee injury.
FILE PHOTO: Brazil superstar Neymar announced his return to team training with his Saudi club Al-Hilal after nearly a year out with a left knee injury. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brazil superstar Neymar announced his return to team training with his Saudi club Al-Hilal after nearly a year out with a left knee injury. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil star Neymar announced his return to team training with his Saudi club Al-Hilal on Monday after nearly a year out with a left knee injury.

The 32-year-old moved from Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster deal in August 2023 but played only five matches before rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament on international duty in October.

“Happy to be back in the group,” Neymar posted on Instagram, with pictures of him running and kicking the ball, watched by Al-Hilal’s Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus.

After surgery, Neymar resumed individual training in July. His return to competitive games will depend on “his technical readiness and the coach’s decision”, a club official who asked to remain anonymous told AFP.

Brazil coach Dorival Junior urged patience for Neymar’s recovery last week as he left the forward out of his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru.

Al-Hilal, the reigning Saudi champion, has not yet registered Neymar for the current Saudi Pro League season, which began last month.

But the former Barcelona player, with a reported salary of about 100 million euros ($112 million) a year, is listed to play in the AFC Champions League, Asia’s biggest club tournament.

Despite Neymar’s absence, Al-Hilal won the Saudi league at a canter last season, going unbeaten with 31 wins and three draws.

The Riyadh club also clocked up a record 34 consecutive wins in all competitions before being stopped in the Champions League semifinals by the UAE’s Al Ain.

Related Topics

Saudi Pro League /

Neymar /

Al-Hilal /

AFC Champions League /

2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
