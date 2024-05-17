MagazineBuy Print

Juventus parts ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri despite winning Coppa Italia

Juventus parted ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri despite winning the Coppa Italia days ago, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Published : May 17, 2024 21:14 IST , Turin - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Allegri lifts the Coppa Italia trophy after the team’s victory in the final against Atalanta at the Olimpico Stadium.
Allegri lifts the Coppa Italia trophy after the team’s victory in the final against Atalanta at the Olimpico Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Allegri lifts the Coppa Italia trophy after the team's victory in the final against Atalanta at the Olimpico Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Juventus sacked coach Massimiliano Allegri over his behaviour during and after this week’s Coppa Italia final in which he was sent off, the Italian Serie A club said on Friday.

Juventus beat Atalanta 1-0 to win a record-extending 15th Coppa Italia on Wednesday, its first trophy in three years. Allegri was sent off towards the end of the game for his fierce protests over refereeing decisions.

After the game, the 56-year-old clashed with match officials, Juventus staff and a newspaper director, Italian media reported.

“Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his position as head coach of the men’s first team,” the club said in a statement.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024 schedule: Full list of matches in European Championship, kick off time in IST, CET, venues, teams

“(The decision) follows certain behaviour during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have,” the statement added.

Allegri first became the Turin club’s coach in 2014 and led the team for five seasons, before returning in 2021 after taking two years away from management.

