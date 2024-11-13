 />
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 to be held in Australia from March 1 to 21

Featuring Asia’s top 12 teams, the tournament will be played at Gold Coast Stadium, Parramatta Stadium and Stadium Australia in Sydney and Perth Stadium and Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 09:01 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Representative Image: The 2026 Women’s Asian Cup will take place between March 1-21.
Representative Image: The 2026 Women’s Asian Cup will take place between March 1-21. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: The 2026 Women’s Asian Cup will take place between March 1-21. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 Women’s Asian Cup will take place between March 1-21, Football Australia announced on Wednesday, with five stadiums to be used across the Gold Coast, Perth and Sydney.

Featuring Asia’s top 12 teams, the tournament will be played at Gold Coast Stadium, Parramatta Stadium and Stadium Australia in Sydney and Perth Stadium and Perth Rectangular Stadium.

The venue for the final is to be decided.

“Hosting this premier event reinforces Australia’s commitment to growing women’s football and celebrating the incredible talent within the Asian football community,” said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson.

“With world-class stadiums in iconic cities and the unwavering support of our state governments, we are set to deliver a tournament that will inspire players and fans alike.”

Australia, which saw bumper crowds when it co-hosted the Women’s World Cup with New Zealand last year, was awarded the event in March.

It was the only country left in the running for 2026 after Uzbekistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia all withdrew from bidding.

China will defend the title it won in 2020 when it beat South Korea in the final in India.

