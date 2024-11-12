 />
Bayern Munich fined 150,000 euros after fans disrupt German Cup game with flares, fireworks

League leader Bayern will face holder Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the German Cup on December 3. 

Published : Nov 12, 2024 23:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File photo: Bayern Munich fans with flares in the stands during its German Cup match against Ulm.
File photo: Bayern Munich fans with flares in the stands during its German Cup match against Ulm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File photo: Bayern Munich fans with flares in the stands during its German Cup match against Ulm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich was fined 150,000 euros ($158,940) by the German Football Federation (DFB) on Tuesday after its supporters disrupted its German Cup win at Ulm in August.

Bayern accepted the ruling of the governing body. It won the August 16 match 4-0.

“In the 46th minute of the DFB Cup match at SSV Ulm... Munich spectators ignited at least 70 flares and four firework batteries, which launched tracer elements and rockets,” DFB said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Europa League: Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors in Hungary

“Some of these were directed toward the pitch, forcing a roughly three-minute interruption in the game due to heavy smoke. Of this amount, the club can allocate up to 50,000 euros for security or violence prevention measures, which must be verified to the DFB by June 30, 2025,” it added.

League leader Bayern will face holder Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16 of the German Cup on December 3. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

