Betting investigation launched after Argentine side field influencer in match

Ivan Buhajeruk had no professional football experience but the Buenos Aires club gave him a professional contract and registered him with the Argentine FA (AFA) in February.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 08:27 IST , BUENOS AIRES - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Argentine justice investigates Deportivo Riestra for potential illegal sports betting links involving influencer in match against Velez Sarsfield.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Argentine justice investigates Deportivo Riestra for potential illegal sports betting links involving influencer in match against Velez Sarsfield. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Argentine justice investigates Deportivo Riestra for potential illegal sports betting links involving influencer in match against Velez Sarsfield. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Argentine justice department launched an investigation on Tuesday into potential links to illegal sports betting after top-flight side Deportivo Riestra fielded an influencer in their 1-1 draw with leaders Velez Sarsfield.

Riestra started Ivan Buhajeruk, who is better known as Spreen and has more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube, as a striker before coach Cristian Fabbiani subbed him off after only 50 seconds of Monday’s match.

The 24-year-old had no professional football experience but the lowly Buenos Aires club gave him a professional contract and registered him with the Argentine FA (AFA) in February.

“The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office on Gambling initiated a case to investigate whether (...) the Deportivo Riestra coach, Cristian Fabbiani, and the influencer Ivan Buhajeruk had the intention of attracting gamblers on illegal platforms,” the Public prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

READ | Argentine top-flight side draws fire after fielding influencer in match

The club declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the betting investigation.

The AFA said it had opened proceedings through its Ethics Tribunal as it considered that the inclusion of Spreen could involve “conduct likely to damage the reputation and integrity of Argentine football”.

“When there are things we don’t like, we have to correct them,” AFA president Claudio Tapia told local sports newspaper Ole.

Riestra, who are known for their unconventional marketing strategies, released a statement apologising to “those who felt offended” by the publicity stunt.

“Unfortunately, this marketing action generated many negative opinions. We would like to offer our most sincere apologies,” it said.

“At no time was it our intention to disrespect Velez or Argentine football in general.”

