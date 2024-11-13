 />
WADA probed by Canadian officials over drug sample handling

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada said in a statement it will examine how WADA collects, uses and discloses information gathered from samples to ensure its procedures complied with federal privacy laws.

Published : Nov 13, 2024 08:35 IST , Montreal - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Representative Image: WADA was probed by Canadian officials over drug sample handling. (File Photo)
Representative Image: WADA was probed by Canadian officials over drug sample handling. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
infoIcon

Representative Image: WADA was probed by Canadian officials over drug sample handling. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Canada said on Tuesday it has opened an investigation into the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after receiving a complaint about how the organisation handles biological samples from taken from athletes.

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada said in a statement it will examine how WADA collects, uses and discloses information gathered from samples to ensure its procedures complied with federal privacy laws.

The Privacy Commissioner’s office said the investigation has been launched following a complaint alleging that WADA has disclosed personal information to international sporting federations.

READ | British boxer Benn cleared of doping charges

The information is alleged to have been used to assess athletes’ sex-based eligibility without their knowledge or consent, the office said.

No further details about the complaint were revealed.

A WADA spokesperson said the agency was aware of the investigation and “looks forward to clarifying its position to the commissioner in due course.”

