Singapore to host 2024 FIDE World Championship between D Gukesh and Ding Liren

Singapore will host the 2024 FIDE World Championship between D Gukesh and Ding Liren, announced the International Chess Federation on Monday.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 17:52 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Gukesh and Liren will face off in Singapore.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gukesh and Liren will face off in Singapore. | Photo Credit: PTI

Singapore will host the 2024 FIDE World Championship Match between the Challenger D Gukesh from India and defending champion Ding Liren, announced the International Chess Federation on Monday.

The Singapore Chess Federation will host the match between November 20 and December 15, 2024

FIDE received three applications for hosting the World Championship Match - New Delhi (India), Chennai (India), and Singapore. After reviewing the bids and inspecting all potential host cities for their venues, amenities, event programs, and opportunities, the country was chosen.

READ | Anand wins Leon Masters for the 10th time

“We are delighted that for the first time in the history of FIDE, a match for the World Championship will take place in Singapore. Not only is Singapore one of the most iconic global tourist and business hubs, but it is also a thriving chess center with great ambitions and talent,” FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said.

“FIDE is genuinely happy to bring the FIDE World Championship Match to Singapore. Chess is not just a popular game and sport; it is often seen as the epitome of the human mind’s ability to think strategically, to plan, and to foresee. Singapore embodies these same qualities. It’s a great match for the great Match!” FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky said. 

“Singapore’s bid was submitted on May 31, and the inspection of the venues took place on June 11 and 12. Four possible venues are being considered for the Match, and the final decision on the exact location will be announced in due course,” stated the FIDE release.

The Match, which boasts a sensational prize fund of 2.5 million USD, is set to take place between November 20 and December 15, 2024.

