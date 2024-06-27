London to host second edition of Global Chess League

The Global Chess League’s second edition is to held in London from October 3-12, 2024.

The 10-day, one-of-a-kind chess league featuring top players will take place at Friends House, located in the heart of central London.

This league is a joint initiative between the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Tech Mahindra.

Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE President, said, “After a fantastic response to the inaugural season, we are excited to continue our mission of expanding the reach of chess worldwide and drawing in new experiences for chess fans. Tech Mahindra’s commitment to usher in a new era in the modern chess ecosystem is commendable, and we are confident that the second edition of the league will provide the right platform and push needed to further elevate the sport.”

The second edition will feature top players from around the world, including reigning world champions and rising stars, competing in a unique team format that emphasizes strategy, collaboration, and high-stakes play.

Building on the success of its first season, the league aims to further broaden the viewership base with the soon to be launched Global Chess League Trophy Tour.

In the tournament, the players will compete in a unique joint team format consisting of six players, including two top women chess players and a prodigy player per team. Each team will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said, “We will continue to leverage the Global Chess League’s innovative format and next-gen technologies to captivate and engage fans worldwide. The second edition is seeing unprecedented excitement from our partners and stakeholders. Together with FIDE, our vision for the league is to bring the best from the chess world.”