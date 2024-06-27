MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Markram reflects on adapting to conditions after South Africa beats Afghanistan to enter maiden final

The deck at the Brian Lara Academy stadium offered considerable movement off the seam and South African quicks used it to the optimum to bowl out Afghanistan for an insufficient 56.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 13:23 IST , Tarouba (Trinidad) - 4 MINS READ

PTI
Aiden Markram exchanges pleasantries with Rashid Khan after South Africa defeated Afghanistan to enter the T20 World Cup 2024 final.
Aiden Markram exchanges pleasantries with Rashid Khan after South Africa defeated Afghanistan to enter the T20 World Cup 2024 final. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aiden Markram exchanges pleasantries with Rashid Khan after South Africa defeated Afghanistan to enter the T20 World Cup 2024 final. | Photo Credit: AP

South African skipper Aiden Markram was certain that he did not want to play another match on the pitch here but was chuffed to see his side tame a challenging track in the semifinal to enter its maiden T20 World Cup final.

The deck at the Brian Lara Academy stadium offered considerable movement off the seam and South African quicks used it to the optimum to bowl out Afghanistan for an insufficient 56.

“If we reflect back on this wicket, we’ll probably be pretty happy that we’re not playing here again. T20 cricket as a whole, you want entertainment,” said Markram in the post-match conference after South Africa defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets.

AFG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa dismantles Afghanistan to enter maiden final

Markram was delighted to see South Africa find a way to win on a challenging strip.

“The wickets that we’ve had throughout the competition have been pretty challenging. It’s hard to tell that a wicket is not good because it can’t just always be a batter’s game.

“Having said that, still taking the positives we can. Wickets are tough. So, finding a way to win is probably the most important thing.” South Africa will now travel to Barbados for the final either against India or England.

“We’ve been doing it for most of our careers, you jump from venue to venue where conditions are quite different. So, it’s again just adapting and playing the pitch and the game that’s in front of you.

“We’ll try to find ways to always take wickets with the ball and from a batting point of view try to get to a score that’s defendable. Both teams have to play on the same wicket,” he noted.

But for now, Markram wants to relish the feeling of entering a World Cup title clash.

“The bits that we’re realising now, it’s obviously a really nice feeling. This team’s been together for a long time now as a white ball group, and it’s nice for us to get to a final.

“We feel and believe that we can compete with the best in the world and we can win trophies. It’s nice for us to now have that opportunity.”

The South Africa captain said winning close games in the group and Super Eight stages boosted the team’s confidence.

“You do get belief from winning close games and potentially winning games that you thought you weren’t going to win.

“It does a lot for your changing room vibe. So, we’ll take a little bit of confidence from that and see if we can put it to any use in the final,” he offered.

In a way, South Africa has atoned for all its past failures in global events, but Markram insisted that the past was not a topic in the current dressing room.

“We haven’t spoken about it to be honest. I think it’s a personal and individual motivation that you get to a final; to earn the opportunity to lift the trophy.

“So, if you reflect back, we couldn’t get over the line in that semifinal (in the 50-over World Cup against Australia) and you look at tonight, a few things went our way. We managed to win the game and we found ourselves in the final.” The 29-year-old patted South African bowlers for making the semifinal a lopsided affair after bowling out Afghanistan for a record low of 56.

“The bowlers, the whole competition, they’ve been really good. Probably saving the batters on certain occasions. So, you have to give a lot of appreciation towards them.

Markram had led South Africa to the under-19 World Cup title a decade ago, but he was not really banking on that experience here.

“It’s a really long time ago and my memory is not great, but you get a little bit of confidence and belief knowing you have done it on a certain level before. There are similar pressures that you have to deal with being in a final,” he added.

Markram was also gracious enough to acknowledge the wonderful run Afghanistan had in this event.

“It’s really cool to see. They have some of the best (players) in the world at the moment. So, they’re really on a good track. Making a semifinal for them is obviously massive. I think they’ve inspired a lot of people back at home.

“I’ve seen some pictures that inspire us as well to try and make that difference to people back at home. I’m sure it’s not going to be the end of them making knockout cricket,” he concluded.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Cricket /

Aiden Markram

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Markram reflects on adapting to conditions after South Africa beats Afghanistan to enter maiden final
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: That’s not the pitch you want to have a WC semifinal on, says Afghan coach Trott
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa’s semifinal win over Afghanistan, a gorgeous, gaudy excess of emotions
    Ayan Acharya
  4. The Trailblazers: Jyoti, Kiran and Kashmina reminisce about emphatic Europe experience 
    Rajdeep Saha
  5. IND vs ENG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Providence Stadium in Guyana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Markram reflects on adapting to conditions after South Africa beats Afghanistan to enter maiden final
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: That’s not the pitch you want to have a WC semifinal on, says Afghan coach Trott
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Providence Stadium in Guyana
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa’s semifinal win over Afghanistan, a gorgeous, gaudy excess of emotions
    Ayan Acharya
  5. Chris Silverwood resigns as Sri Lanka head coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Markram reflects on adapting to conditions after South Africa beats Afghanistan to enter maiden final
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: That’s not the pitch you want to have a WC semifinal on, says Afghan coach Trott
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa’s semifinal win over Afghanistan, a gorgeous, gaudy excess of emotions
    Ayan Acharya
  4. The Trailblazers: Jyoti, Kiran and Kashmina reminisce about emphatic Europe experience 
    Rajdeep Saha
  5. IND vs ENG Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Providence Stadium in Guyana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment