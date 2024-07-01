MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz sees off spirited Lajal to reach second round

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz endured an early test in his Wimbledon title defence but the Spaniard quelled the challenge of Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-2 and moved into the second round on Monday.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 20:58 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Mark Lajal at Wimbledon.
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Mark Lajal at Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Mark Lajal at Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz endured an early test in his Wimbledon title defence but the Spaniard quelled the challenge of Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-2 and moved into the second round on Monday.

The 21-year-old, bidding to add a fourth Grand Slam trophy to his cabinet after his maiden French Open triumph last month, dropped serve midway through a high-quality opening set before battling back to clinch it in a tiebreak.

Lajal broke Alcaraz again early in the next set but the dreadlocked world number 269 was unable to make the advantage count and his opponent broke back to love immediately before pouncing again in the 11th game.

READ | Wimbledon 2024: Fifth seed Medvedev eases into second round

With the momentum having swung, Alcaraz continued to reel off the points for a two-set lead and raised his game further in the third to break with a superb backhand crosscourt winner and he never looked back from there to close out the victory.

Stan Wawrinka won his Wimbledon opener at the age of 39, beating British wild card Charles Broom in straight sets.

The Swiss three-time Grand Slam champion, the oldest man in the draw, hit 38 winners in a 6-3, 7-5, 6-4 victory on No. 2 Court.

(With inputs from AFP)

