MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Fifth seed Medvedev eases into second round

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev strode into the Wimbledon second round on Monday with an assured 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over American Aleksandar Kovacevic on his favourite Court One.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 20:15 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning match point against Aleksandar Kovacevic of United States at Wimbledon.
Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning match point against Aleksandar Kovacevic of United States at Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning match point against Aleksandar Kovacevic of United States at Wimbledon. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev strode confidently and cheerfully into the Wimbledon second round on Monday with an assured 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over American Aleksandar Kovacevic on his favourite Court One.

The lofty 28-year-old Russian, beaten in the semi-finals last year by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz, took one hour 46 minutes to dispose of the 88th-ranked New Yorker, who could not cope with his booming serve and whipped forehand.

“I’ve still never lost on Court One so hopefully I can play a lot more matches on this court,” a smiling Medvedev told an appreciative crowd in an on-court interview.

READ | Wimbledon 2024: Aryna Sabalenka ruled out with injury, Andreeva named replacement

“Last year I said it was unfortunate I had to go to Centre Court for the semis and I lost.”

Medvedev, chasing a second Grand Slam title after his 2021 U.S. Open triumph, fired 16 aces on his way to victory over the 25-year-old Kovacevic.

“It is never easy to win in straight sets, especially on grass,” the former world No.1 said.

But he made it look simple.

He won the first set at a canter after breaking Kovacevic’s first service game, took the second with a pair of aces after breaking in the seventh and ran away with the third, clinching it on this third match point with another ace.

Related Topics

Wimbledon /

Daniil Medvedev /

Aleksandar Kovacevic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bolivia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record of BOL v PAN
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Fifth seed Medvedev eases into second round
    Reuters
  3. Bajrang Punia calls NADA arrogant, says he is being targetted
    PTI
  4. France vs Belgium LIVE Updates, Euro 2024 round of 16: Live-streaming info, preview, predicted XI, h2h record in FRA v BEL
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali, Sneh Rana shine in 10-wicket win over South Africa Women
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Fifth seed Medvedev eases into second round
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Aryna Sabalenka ruled out with injury, Andreeva named replacement
    AP
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Russia’s Alexandrova withdraws with illness
    Reuters
  4. Dandu Laxmi Siri aims to conquer new heights under Sania Mirza’s guidance
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Murray to decide on Monday evening whether he will play singles
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bolivia vs Panama, Copa America 2024: All time head-to-head record of BOL v PAN
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Fifth seed Medvedev eases into second round
    Reuters
  3. Bajrang Punia calls NADA arrogant, says he is being targetted
    PTI
  4. France vs Belgium LIVE Updates, Euro 2024 round of 16: Live-streaming info, preview, predicted XI, h2h record in FRA v BEL
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali, Sneh Rana shine in 10-wicket win over South Africa Women
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment