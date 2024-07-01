Wimbledon 2024: Russia’s Alexandrova withdraws with illness

Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova has pulled out of Wimbledon ahead of her opening-round match with Emma Raducanu on Monday due to illness.
The 29-year-old, whose best performance at the All England Club came last year when she reached the fourth round, has been replaced by lucky loser Renata Zarazua of Mexico.
British hope Raducanu, 21, missed Wimbledon last year following surgery to her hands and ankle. The 2021 U.S. Open champion has never advanced beyond the fourth round of her home Grand Slam.
