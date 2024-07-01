- July 01, 2024 20:41Why is Kingsley Coman not starting in France vs Belgium?
- July 01, 2024 20:29Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing in France vs Belgium
- July 01, 2024 20:29Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in France vs Belgium?
- July 01, 2024 20:28Belgium starting lineup
Casteels (GK); Theate, Vertonghen, Faes, Castagne; Onana, Openda, De Bruyne; Doku Lukaku, Carrasco
- July 01, 2024 20:27France starting XI
Maignan (GK); Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Griezmann; Thuram, Mbappe
- July 01, 2024 19:52Preview
By this stage of the European Championship, favourites France and contenders Belgium would have wanted to be well into their stride and hitting their straps as they enter the knockout stages.
- July 01, 2024 19:52Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between France and Belgium from Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Latest on Sportstar
- France vs Belgium LIVE Updates, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out; Mbappe, De Bruyne start in FRA v BEL
- Euro 2024 round of 16: Why is Youri Tielemans not starting in France vs Belgium?
- Tour de France 2024 stage three: Girmay becomes first Black African to win a stage
- Afghanistan women cricketers urge ICC to set up refugee team in Australia
- No selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2024: UEFA fines Germany over selfie-seekers on field with CR7
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE