France vs Belgium LIVE Updates, Euro 2024 round of 16: Lineups out; Mbappe, De Bruyne start in FRA v BEL

FRA v BEL: Follow the live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between France and Belgium from Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Updated : Jul 01, 2024 21:04 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between France and Belgium from Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

  • July 01, 2024 20:41
    Why is Kingsley Coman not starting in France vs Belgium?

    Euro 2024: Why is Kingsley Coman not starting in France vs Belgium?

    The Bayern Munich is not in the starting lineup for the France in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Belgium being played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

  • July 01, 2024 20:29
    Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing in France vs Belgium

    Euro 2024: Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing in France vs Belgium round of 16 match?

    Thibaut Courtois will not feature in Belgium’s Euro 2024 round of 16 match against France at the Düsseldorf Arena on Monday, after not making the 26-man squad that travelled to Germany.

  • July 01, 2024 20:29
    Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in France vs Belgium?

    Euro 2024: Why is Olivier Giroud not starting in France vs Belgium?

    France’s record goalscorer, Olivier Giroud is not in the starting lineup for the Les Blues in its Euro 2024 round of 16 clash against Belgium being played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

  • July 01, 2024 20:28
    Belgium starting lineup

    Casteels (GK); Theate, Vertonghen, Faes, Castagne; Onana, Openda, De Bruyne; Doku Lukaku, Carrasco

  • July 01, 2024 20:27
    France starting XI

    Maignan (GK); Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot; Griezmann; Thuram, Mbappe

  • July 01, 2024 20:25
    Who is the referee and VAR of France vs Belgium Round of 16 clash?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR of France vs Belgium Round of 16 clash?

    Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will take charge of the big round of 16 match of Euro 2024 between France and Belgium in Dusseldorf Arena.

  • July 01, 2024 20:25
    FRA V BEL: Head-to-head record

    France vs Belgium, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of FRA v BEL Round of 16 match

    This will be the 76th meeting between France and Belgium in which the former has won 26 time, while the latter has 30 victories to its name. 

  • July 01, 2024 19:52
    Predicted XI

    France vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of FRA v BEL Round of 16 clash

    Take a loos at the predicted lineups before France takes on Belgium in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

  • July 01, 2024 19:52
    Live-streaming info

    France vs Belgium LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 round of 16, FRA v BEL preview

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between France and Belgium.

  • July 01, 2024 19:52
    Preview

    By this stage of the European Championship, favourites France and contenders Belgium would have wanted to be well into their stride and hitting their straps as they enter the knockout stages.

    BEL vs FRA, Euro 2024 round of 16: Belgium, France in head-on clash both battling first round blues

    The neighbours go spluttering into the last 16 and into a head-on collision in Duesseldorf on Monday after both failed to finish top of their first-round group.

  • July 01, 2024 19:52
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between France and Belgium from Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.

