MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why is Leandro Trossard not starting in France vs Belgium round of 16 clash?

Arsenal’s left winger Leandro Trossard has been benched and is not starting in the big clash against bitter French rivals despite him being on of the high profile players in the Belgian squad.

Published : Jul 01, 2024 21:27 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium's midfielder #09 Leandro Trossard reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Belgium and Romania at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 22, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
Belgium's midfielder #09 Leandro Trossard reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Belgium and Romania at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 22, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Belgium's midfielder #09 Leandro Trossard reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Belgium and Romania at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 22, 2024. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

France and Belgium clash in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the Dusseldorf Arena on Monday.

Arsenal’s left winger Leandro Trossard has been benched and is not starting in the big clash against bitter French rivals despite him being on of the high profile players in the Belgian squad.

Although Trossard had a wonderful season with Arsenal and scored 17 goals across all competition for the Gunners, his form hasn’t reciprocated for Belgium in the Euros.

He has not had any goal contributions for Belgium in the three group stage matches in the 170 minutes has has played.

Trossard has only made three attempts out of which only one was on-target. He has a below par passing accuracy of 73.5 per-cent and is 16th compared to the whole squad. Despite being a winger, he has only made on successful dribble and has had a disappointing showing in Euro 2024.

Trossard has been replaces by veteran Yannick Carrasco who although has played as the left-back for majority of the games has had a decent performance.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Leandro Trossard /

Belgium /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs Belgium LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: FRA 0-0 BEL; Lineups out; Mbappe starts for Les Blues, De Bruyne leads Red Devils
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Leandro Trossard not starting in France vs Belgium round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Paul Pogba not playing in France vs Belgium in FRA v BEL round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 round of 16 LIVE: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from FRA v BEL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics Federation of India hosts send-off function for Paris-bound athletes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Why is Leandro Trossard not starting in France vs Belgium round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  2. France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 round of 16 LIVE: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from FRA v BEL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Paul Pogba not playing in France vs Belgium in FRA v BEL round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Bellingham under scanner: England midfielder being investigated over possible indecent gesture Euro 2024 match
    AP
  5. Euro 2024 round of 16: Why is Youri Tielemans not starting in France vs Belgium?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs Belgium LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: FRA 0-0 BEL; Lineups out; Mbappe starts for Les Blues, De Bruyne leads Red Devils
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Leandro Trossard not starting in France vs Belgium round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Paul Pogba not playing in France vs Belgium in FRA v BEL round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. France vs Belgium, Euro 2024 round of 16 LIVE: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from FRA v BEL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics Federation of India hosts send-off function for Paris-bound athletes
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment