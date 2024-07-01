Euro 2024: Why is Leandro Trossard not starting in France vs Belgium round of 16 clash?

France and Belgium clash in the Euro 2024 round of 16 match at the Dusseldorf Arena on Monday.

Arsenal’s left winger Leandro Trossard has been benched and is not starting in the big clash against bitter French rivals despite him being on of the high profile players in the Belgian squad.

Although Trossard had a wonderful season with Arsenal and scored 17 goals across all competition for the Gunners, his form hasn’t reciprocated for Belgium in the Euros.

He has not had any goal contributions for Belgium in the three group stage matches in the 170 minutes has has played.

Trossard has only made three attempts out of which only one was on-target. He has a below par passing accuracy of 73.5 per-cent and is 16th compared to the whole squad. Despite being a winger, he has only made on successful dribble and has had a disappointing showing in Euro 2024.

Trossard has been replaces by veteran Yannick Carrasco who although has played as the left-back for majority of the games has had a decent performance.